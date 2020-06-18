To all our readers: An important update on the 2020 NYC Showcase

We’re disappointed to announce that our 2020 NYC Annual Showcase is officially canceled.
This news may not come as a big surprise. Nevertheless, we are disappointed. Every year we look forward to sharing valuable insights from leaders in our industry, discovering new tools and technology to drive business forward, and, most importantly, hosting you. We love meeting and connecting with our readers, but when it comes down to it, your safety is more important to us.
We will continue to find new ways of connecting with you. From TRD Talks LIVE to video series like The Interview to our national magazine, we're continuing to find new ways of keeping you informed.