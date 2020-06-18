Open Menu

To all our readers: An important update on the 2020 NYC Showcase

Jun.June 18, 2020
Staff
We’re disappointed to announce that our 2020 NYC Annual Showcase is officially canceled.

This news may not come as a big surprise. Nevertheless, we are disappointed. Every year we look forward to sharing valuable insights from leaders in our industry, discovering new tools and technology to drive business forward, and, most importantly, hosting you. We love meeting and connecting with our readers, but when it comes down to it, your safety is more important to us.

We will continue to find new ways of connecting with you. From TRD Talks LIVE to video series like The Interview to our national magazine, we’re continuing to find new ways of keeping you informed. So keep an eye out for our updates on virtual events and make sure you’re subscribed to our newsletters and follow us on social — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn — so you never miss an update in this increasingly news-filled time.

