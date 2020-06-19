Open Menu

Climate change is shifting terms on 30-year mortgages

Banks might seek 40 percent down payment in vulnerable areas

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 19, 2020 04:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Climate change is having an impact on the way borrowers and lenders think about mortgages. The traditional 30-year loan could diminish in popularity. (Getty)

Climate change is having an impact on the way borrowers and lenders think about mortgages. The traditional 30-year loan could diminish in popularity. (Getty)

Climate change is affecting the viability of the classic 30-year mortgage, a keystone of the American housing market.

Borrowers and lenders are changing their calculus when it comes to mortgages, according to New York Times. Both sides are looking for more flexibility and certainty in the face of the unknown.

Borrowers are increasingly using mortgages that give them an out in the event of a flood or other event related to climate change that reduces the value of their properties.

Banks, meanwhile, are tightening lending standards on properties at risk of flooding, wildfires and other natural disasters.

Since 2015 insurance companies have dropped 350,000 policies in fire-prone areas of California, not counting any nonrenewals in two northern California communities nearly wiped off the map in 2018’s Camp Fire.

When they do approve a loan, some lenders require down payments of as much as 40 percent, twice the traditional figure.

Banks are also selling more loans to government-backed buyers including Fannie Mae, shifting risk away from themselves and onto U.S. taxpayers.

In 2017, local banks sold off 57 percent of their mortgages on property in areas vulnerable to flooding, up from 43 percent in 2009. [NYT] ­ — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Climate ChangeMortgages

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mortgage Banker Association’s weekly index shows another increase in purchase applications for home loans during the second week of June 2020 (iStock)

Mortgage applications to buy homes hit 11-year high

Mortgage applications to buy homes hit 11-year high
The share of U.S. residential mortgages in forbearance grew last week (iStock)

TRD Insights: Forbearance requests edge up in June

TRD Insights: Forbearance requests edge up in June
The share of U.S. residential mortgages in forbearance grew last week (iStock)

TRD INSIGHTS: These are the 4.3M homeowners now in forbearance

TRD INSIGHTS: These are the 4.3M homeowners now in forbearance
Homeowners in redlined areas gained less equity over the past 40 years, exacerbating the wealth gap for blacks (iStock)

Homeowners gained far less equity in formerly redlined areas: study

Homeowners gained far less equity in formerly redlined areas: study
(iStock)

Mortgage applications to buy homes reach highest level since January

Mortgage applications to buy homes reach highest level since January
Photo illustration of Robert Reffkin (Getty, iStock)

Compass reboots lending — with some caveats

Compass reboots lending — with some caveats
(iStock)

TRD INSIGHTS: 8.5% of home loans are in forbearance

TRD INSIGHTS: 8.5% of home loans are in forbearance
A homeowner in New York was about three times as likely to have a mortgage in forbearance, an analysis by Kroll found. Being self-employed doubles the likelihood. (iStock)

TRD Insights: NY, NJ homeowners more likely to be in mortgage forbearance

TRD Insights: NY, NJ homeowners more likely to be in mortgage forbearance
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.