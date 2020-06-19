Open Menu

Hotel distress could strip NYC of $1.8B in tax revenue

The projected loss does not include property taxes, which are due July 1

TRD New York /
Jun.June 19, 2020 09:35 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The St. Regis Hotel at Two E 55th Street (Courtesy Cvent)

The St. Regis Hotel at Two E 55th Street (Courtesy Cvent)

The loss of tourism alone could drain New York City of $1.8 billion in tax revenue from hotels.

The estimated loss includes $968 million in room-occupancy taxes and $342 million in other taxes, Crain’s reported, citing research from Oxford Economics. Property taxes paid by those businesses — due July 1 — were not included in that figure. (Though the real estate industry has called for the city to extend the payment deadline, no such measure has passed the City Council.)

Although hotels were allowed to operate during the pandemic, few travelers were looking for lodging during the widespread stay-at-home orders. As a result, some hotels closed temporarily, others closed for good — some to position themselves for conversion to office space. Other hotels have been in talks to serve as socially distant dorm rooms.

The city’s hotel occupancy reached a low of 15 percent in April, during the height of the pandemic. In June so far, it recovered to 45 percent, as tourism slowly crept back. Still, occupancy remains far behind the average for this time of year.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association, the lobbying group that commissioned the revenue study, is seeking a federal tax credit from Congress to incentivize tourism. [Crain’s] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusHotelsProperty taxes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
150 East 86th Street and 795 Columbus Avenue (Google Maps)

Target inks two Manhattan leases

Target inks two Manhattan leases
Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging

Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging

Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging
As retailers reopen for business, their landlords can take a breath: Some of their tenants are starting to pay rent again (Wikipedia, Flickr, iStock)

Half of deadbeat chains start paying rent again

Half of deadbeat chains start paying rent again
San Francisco rents gets huge correction

San Francisco rents gets huge correction

San Francisco rents gets huge correction
From left: Jabari Brisport, Julia Salazar, Ritchie Torres and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Getty)

The primary races worrying real estate

The primary races worrying real estate
The Ritz Carlton in Manhattan(Google Maps, iStock)

US hotel occupancy surpasses 40%. And prices are rising

US hotel occupancy surpasses 40%. And prices are rising
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Lawmakers tell Cuomo to beef up eviction ban

Lawmakers tell Cuomo to beef up eviction ban
Home flippers have seen return on investment plunge over the past three years (iStock)

TRD Insights: Home-flipping margins have nosedived

TRD Insights: Home-flipping margins have nosedived
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.