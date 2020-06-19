Open Menu

Target inks two Manhattan leases

The retailer is opening shops on the Upper East Side and Upper West Side

TRD New York /
Jun.June 19, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
150 East 86th Street and 795 Columbus Avenue (Google Maps)

150 East 86th Street and 795 Columbus Avenue (Google Maps)

Target is bringing two new stores to Manhattan.

The big-box retailer has taken nearly 80,000 square feet on the Upper East Side and Upper West Side, PincusCo reported. Target signed a 20-year, 55,614-square-foot lease at Vornado Realty Trust’s 150 East 86th Street, and a 15-year, 23,562-square-foot deal at the Chetrit Group’s Columbus Square complex at 795 Columbus Avenue.

The leases come just as New York City begins to reopen, with stores allowed to resume curbside pickup and deliveries since May. The city is currently in the first phase of reopening, which also allows in-store pickups, and is set to move into phase two on Monday.

Read more

Target was one of a few retailers who continued paying full rent — to demonstrate they were “still open for business,” some said — even amid the coronavirus. Before the pandemic struck, Target was on a leasing spree in New York City, experimenting with small-format stores.

The chain signed a lease for a 33,000-square-foot store on 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues in December 2019. The store was set to be Target’s 10th small-format shop in Manhattan. The retailer has leased 334,000 in New York City since last year, including the latest two leases with Vornado and Chetrit.

Overall, Target performed better than other retailers, who struggled to keep afloat as consumer habits shifted to online shopping. Last year, it exceeded analysts expectations, while other retailers floundered. [PincusCo] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusRetailtarget

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The St. Regis Hotel at Two E 55th Street (Courtesy Cvent)

Hotel distress could strip NYC of $1.8B in tax revenue

Hotel distress could strip NYC of $1.8B in tax revenue
Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging

Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging

Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging
As retailers reopen for business, their landlords can take a breath: Some of their tenants are starting to pay rent again (Wikipedia, Flickr, iStock)

Half of deadbeat chains start paying rent again

Half of deadbeat chains start paying rent again
San Francisco rents gets huge correction

San Francisco rents gets huge correction

San Francisco rents gets huge correction
From left: Jabari Brisport, Julia Salazar, Ritchie Torres and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Getty)

The primary races worrying real estate

The primary races worrying real estate
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Lawmakers tell Cuomo to beef up eviction ban

Lawmakers tell Cuomo to beef up eviction ban
Revolts and reopenings: Gateway cities look to reestablish themselves in the era of Covid-19

PHOTOS: Revolts and reopenings

PHOTOS: Revolts and reopenings
Home flippers have seen return on investment plunge over the past three years (iStock)

TRD Insights: Home-flipping margins have nosedived

TRD Insights: Home-flipping margins have nosedived
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.