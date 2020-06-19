In the 18 months leading up to the coronavirus crisis, developer Michael Shvo and his partners were among the most aggressive investors in the market, acquiring $3.5 billion in real estate across the U.S., including Chicago’s “Big Red” office tower and San Francisco’s Transamerica Building.

In New York, the group’s big-ticket buys included a pair of mixed-use office buildings: the Coca Cola building at 711 Fifth Avenue, and Jeff Sutton and Joe Sitt’s 530 Broadway.

Newly released ratings documents for those deals — both financed

with CMBS loans — provide an inside look at the properties: how much tenants are paying, and how the coronavirus crisis has affected them.

Shvo’s group includes Turkish developer Bilgili Holding, private equity firm Deutsche Finance America and German pension fund Bayerische Versorgungskammer (BVK).

530 Broadway Tenants



# Tenant Expiration Base Rent ($000's) % of Total Base Rent SF % of Total SF Rent / SF Type Sector Covid Other notes 1 Anomaly Partners LLC 2024 $6,430 28.50% 84,662 42.70% $75.95 Office Advertising 2 Club Monaco 2029 $4,776 21.20% 11,382 5.70% $419.61 Retail Apparel Requested rent relief Ralph Lauren subsidiary 3 Knotel 2029 $3,183 14.10% 48,524 24.50% $65.60 Office Co-working Requested rent relief 4 Skechers USA Inc. 2033 $2,416 10.70% 4,941 2.50% $488.97 Retail Footwear 5 Vince Camuto 2026 $1,647 7.30% 4,896 2.50% $336.40 Retail Footwear 50% rent deferral for Apr-June, to be repaid between Oct and Dec 2020. Dark and expected to exercise termination option, exercisable if store sales don't exceed $10.0 million ($2,042 per sf) for the period of Dec 2020 to Nov 2021 6 AT & T Mobility 2023 $1,437 6.40% 2,375 1.20% $605.05 Retail Telecom 7 Avalanche Studios NY Inc. 2022 $1,188 5.30% 17,990 9.10% $66.04 Office Video games 8 Alanda Music Ltd. 2022 $734 3.30% 13,573 6.90% $54.08 Office Music 9 JKR Inc. 2027 $725 3.20% 9,705 4.90% $74.70 Office Design

Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency 530 Broadway, which is fully leased to five office and four retail tenants, is closed with tenants working remotely, according to the documents. At 711 Fifth Avenue, which is 76.5% leased to five office and two retail tenants, the majority of the office tenants are working remotely except for security and essential staff. Two retail tenants have already been granted coronavirus-related rent relief as of June 1. At 530 Broadway, footwear retailer Vince Camuto has been granted a 50-percent rent deferral for April through June, which is to be repaid in full in the fourth quarter. The Vince Camuto space had gone dark prior to coronavirus, and the tenant is expected to exercise a termination option which will become available if sales fall below $10 million next year. 711 Fifth Avenue Tenants

# Tenant Expiration Base Rent ($000's) % of Total Base Rent SF % of Total SF Type Sector Covid Other notes 1 Ralph Lauren Retail Inc. 2029 $27,524 42.60% 38,638 11.40% $712.36 Retail Fashion In discussions with Polo Bar (0.6% of base rent) for rent relief. Retail space vacant for over two years, Polo Bar open 2 The Swatch Group 2029 $23,343 36.20% 14,274 4.20% $1,635.35 Retail Watchmaker 50.0% rent deferral for Apr-Jun, with all funds to be repaid by Mar 2021. 3 Suntrust Banks 2024 $5,923 9.20% 84,516 24.90% $70.08 Office Banking 4 Allen & Company 2033 $4,949 7.70% 70,972 20.90% $69.73 Office Investment banking 5 Loro Piana USA 2025 $1,741 2.70% 24,388 7.20% $71.39 Office Fabrics and clothing 6 Sandler Capital 2027 $676 1.00% 17,200 5.10% $39.30 Office Investment management 7 Catalyst Investors 2023 $404 0.60% 6,034 1.80% $66.95 Office Venture capital

Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency

At 711 Fifth Avenue, watchmaker Swatch Group has also received a 50-percent rent deferral for April through June, to be repaid by next March. Swatch’s base rent at the location, a whopping $1,635 per square foot, is well above market and more than twice what any other retail tenant at the two buildings is paying.

Additionally, Ralph Lauren is seeking rent relief at both properties: for a subsidiary, Club Monaco, at 530 Broadway, and for the Polo Bar restaurant at 771 Fifth. The Ralph Lauren retail space at the Coca Cola building has been dark for years.

Finally, co-working firm Knotel is the only office tenant at the two properties that is reported to have requested rent relief. The company accounts for about a quarter of the total base rent at 530 Broadway.