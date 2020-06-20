Open Menu

Robot butlers, UV pods: Hotels go high-tech

The hotel of the future could be immaculate

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Jun.June 20, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hoteliers are deploying tons of new tech, such as Yotel's Robot Butler to meet government regulations and ease guests’ fears. (Yotel Pad Miami)

Hoteliers are deploying tons of new tech, such as Yotel’s Robot Butler to meet government regulations and ease guests’ fears. (Yotel Pad Miami)

Hotels across the world are turning to high-tech gadgets to meet customer expectations of cleanliness and stringent regulations triggered by the coronavirus.

The responses range from relatively mundane cleaning gadgets to sterilizers and robot butlers straight out of science fiction, according to Bloomberg.

The new tech could help prospective guests feel more at ease booking a room — and hotels need all the help they can get. Even with lots of establishments closed, U.S hotel occupancy only rose above 40 percent last week for the first time since March. Revenues continue to creep upward as well, but are still a fraction of what they were pre-pandemic.

Yotel is deploying its army of R2D2-style robot butlers, which it has used since 2018, to deliver luggage to guest rooms and for housekeeping tasks.

The Roundtree hotel in East Hampton hamlet Amagansett purchased UV sterilizer machines the size of mini bar fridges from Upang. Guests can request use of the sterilizers to bathe objects such as car keys, phones, and beverages in UV light for 10 minutes, although scientists say the coronavirus is spreading primarily through respiration.

Some hotels are equipping cleaning crews with portable decontamination foggers like the Curis fogger system and hospital-grade electrostatic sprayers for use in rooms and common spaces.

Peninsula Hotels previously had in-room systems that allow guests to order room service and change the temperature and lighting in their rooms. Now those services are being moved to a mobile app called PenChat. [Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirushospitality

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The record-breaking real estate loan total continues a run of increases since the second quarter of 2018. (iStock)

TRD Insights: Real estate lending from banks strong in first quarter

TRD Insights: Real estate lending from banks strong in first quarter
Offices, real estate firms and retailers can resume activities as part of New York City’s phase two of reopening. (Getty)

What phase 2 will look like for NYC real estate

What phase 2 will look like for NYC real estate
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Cuomo to NYC: “It’s on!”

Cuomo to NYC: “It’s on!”
Giglio’s State Street Tavern and restaurateur Bobby Hitz (Google Maps, Giglio's)

“Act of God” legal strategy to skip rent worked for this eatery

“Act of God” legal strategy to skip rent worked for this eatery
The St. Regis Hotel at Two E 55th Street (Courtesy Cvent)

Hotel distress could strip NYC of $1.8B in tax revenue

Hotel distress could strip NYC of $1.8B in tax revenue
150 East 86th Street and 795 Columbus Avenue with Target CEO Brian Cornell (Google Maps)

Target inks two Manhattan leases

Target inks two Manhattan leases
Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging

Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging

Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging
As retailers reopen for business, their landlords can take a breath: Some of their tenants are starting to pay rent again (Wikipedia, Flickr, iStock)

Half of deadbeat chains start paying rent again

Half of deadbeat chains start paying rent again
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.