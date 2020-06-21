Open Menu

Disney yet again sues Orange County appraiser over Florida tax assessments

The company claims the county is charging it too much in taxes

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Jun.June 21, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rich Singh (Wikipedia Commons, iStock)

Rich Singh (Wikipedia Commons, iStock)

It’s that time of year again. Disney is suing Orange County Property Appraiser Rich Singh.
The company filed 12 lawsuits this week against Singh, claiming the county’s tax assessment of its Orlando-area properties, including Disney World, were too high. Disney has sued Singh over tax assessments every year since 2016, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Disney didn’t provide an alternate assessment figure in the suits, but called the assessment from Singh’s office “excessive,” and accused him of “not following professionally accepted appraisal practices.”

Disney lawyers said in one court document that the assessments “exceed the market value,” of the properties.

Beth Watson, a spokesperson for Singh, said that the appraisals were correct and that Disney’s properties “had been undervalued for decades by previous property appraisers.”

The suits include some of the county’s assessments of Disney’s vast Orange County real estate holdings. Singh valued the Magic Kingdom at $504 million, but Epcot edged it out at $539 million.

Hollywood Studios was assessed at $394 million and Animal Kingdom at $435 million, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The South Florida hospitality industry has widely suffered from shutdowns. Some hotels are now opening.
Disney World is set to open in mid-July, but the company has already taken a massive financial hit from shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney executives estimated in early May that the company could lose as much as $1.4 billion in the second quarter alone. [Orlando Sentinel — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusdisney

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Hoteliers are deploying tons of new tech, such as Yotel's Robot Butler to meet government regulations and ease guests’ fears. (Yotel Pad Miami)

Robot butlers, UV pods: Hotels go high-tech

Robot butlers, UV pods: Hotels go high-tech
The record-breaking real estate loan total continues a run of increases since the second quarter of 2018. (iStock)

TRD Insights: Real estate lending from banks strong in first quarter

TRD Insights: Real estate lending from banks strong in first quarter
Offices, real estate firms and retailers can resume activities as part of New York City’s phase two of reopening. (Getty)

What phase 2 will look like for NYC real estate

What phase 2 will look like for NYC real estate
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Cuomo to NYC: “It’s on!”

Cuomo to NYC: “It’s on!”
Giglio’s State Street Tavern and restaurateur Bobby Hitz (Google Maps, Giglio's)

“Act of God” legal strategy to skip rent worked for this eatery

“Act of God” legal strategy to skip rent worked for this eatery
The St. Regis Hotel at Two E 55th Street (Courtesy Cvent)

Hotel distress could strip NYC of $1.8B in tax revenue

Hotel distress could strip NYC of $1.8B in tax revenue
150 East 86th Street and 795 Columbus Avenue with Target CEO Brian Cornell (Google Maps)

Target inks two Manhattan leases

Target inks two Manhattan leases
Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging

Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging

Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.