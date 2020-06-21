Under Armour founder Kevin Plank sold his Washington D.C. home after two years on the market and at discount.

Plank put the home on the market in 2018 with a $29.5 million price tag. He recently took $17.3 million for the 12,200-square-foot Federal-style brick home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The sale is well above the $7.9 million he and his wife paid for the property in 2013. They spent an unknown sum renovating the roughly 200-year-old home. They added a 22,000-pound marble staircase and built out a finished basement with a bar, wine and whiskey cellar.

At the time he put the house on the market, Plank told the Journal that he was living primarily outside Baltimore near his company’s headquarters.

Plank announced last year that he would step down as CEO of the company he founded in 1996, but he remains executive chairman.

Plank has plenty of work to keep himself busy. He’s the driving force behind a multibillion dollar project to develop a 235-acre chunk of the Baltimore waterfront, dubbed Port Covington.

The project controversially qualified for the federal government’s Opportunity Zone program despite not meeting basic parameters of the program. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan selected the development site for the program after a staffer explicitly said in an email that it did not qualify.

Work stopped on the site in April to protect workers from coronavirus. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch