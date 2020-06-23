Open Menu

Barnes & Noble closing on Upper East Side

Bookseller reports it will lay off 64 employees; Target to move in

Jun.June 23, 2020 06:45 PM
By Orion Jones
150 East 86th Street (Google Maps)

As New Yorkers on the Upper East Side transition to a city that resembles one they can only remember, with open shops and other businesses, an Upper East Side Barnes & Noble will close, and a new Target will open in its place.

The bookstore is closing its location at 150 East 86th Street, and one of two new Targets headed for Manhattan will take its place, a source familiar with the retail space confirmed. Target recently signed two new leases at Upper East Side and Upper West Side locations.

Target signed a 20-year, 55,614-square-foot lease at Vornado Realty Trust’s 150 East 86th Street, and a 15-year, 23,562-square-foot deal at the Chetrit Group’s Columbus Square complex at 795 Columbus Avenue.

The mainstay retailer is eighth largest in the nation and has made good on its lease payments during the pandemic while other big chains have fallen behind — among them Bed Bath & Beyond, H&M and Gap, which closed many stores during widespread lockdowns.

Considered an essential business, Target remained open along with other big-box stores such as Walmart and Home Depot.

For businesses that did shut down, Monday began New York City’s second phase of reopening which permits in-person service at a maximum of 50 percent occupancy. Customers and employees are required to wear masks and stay six feet away from each other.

Barnes & Noble recently notified the state’s Department of Labor that it plans to lay off all 64 employees at its 86th Street location in September.

The beleaguered company remains the nation’s largest bookseller. Last August it was acquired by Elliot Management, after years of its sales being eroded by Amazon.

