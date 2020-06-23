Open Menu

Politicians want Feds to rescue CMBS market

About 90 percent of CMBS loans in arrears have come from hotels and retailers

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 23, 2020 01:50 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (Getty)

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (Getty)

As hotels and retailers struggle to pay their mortgages in the age of coronavirus, political consensus is emerging around the need for the federal government to prop up the commercial mortgage-backed securities market.

A bipartisan group of 100 Congressional representatives are expected to deliver a letter on June 23 to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell about the need for a lending facility to support commercial borrowers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Without a long-term relief plan in the face of an elongated crisis, CMBS borrowers could face a historic wave of foreclosures starting this fall, impacting local communities and destroying jobs for Americans across the country,” the letter reportedly says.

The pandemic has already sent more than $20 billion in CMBS debt to special loan servicers, who negotiate on behalf of investors who own the securities.

“We are losing money hand over fist. We lost millions of dollars,” said Carlos Rodriguez, who oversees the hotel investment and management companies Driftwood Capital and Driftwood Hospitality Management — which have a combined portfolio pegged at about $3 billion.

Over the last three months, 90 percent of CMBS loans in arrears have come from hotels and retailers, with the remainder being offices and multi-family buildings. In Chicago, more than 30 percent of hotels with CMBS loans missed their May mortgage payment.

Because CMBSs are packages of hundreds or thousands of commercial mortgages tied together as a single investment vehicle, the market is fairly rigid. Special loan servicers were never meant to renegotiate individual CMBS loans en masse. [WSJ] — Orion Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
cmbsFed

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Beekman Tower at  3 Mitchell Place (Google Maps, Wikipedia Commons)

Beekman Tower loan trouble reveals mystery behind landmark building’s owner

Beekman Tower loan trouble reveals mystery behind landmark building’s owner
Thomas Barrack and (from top) Sheraton San Jose Hotel in Milpitas, CA; The Westin Governor Morris in Morristown, NJ; Four Points by Sheraton Destin in Fort Walton Beach, FL (Barrack by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty, Google Maps, Westin, Marriott)

Inside the “legacy” hotel assets Colony Capital is pivoting away from

Inside the “legacy” hotel assets Colony Capital is pivoting away from
Hudson Commons and 444 N. Michigan Ave. 

TRD Insights: Can CLOs recover from the pandemic?

TRD Insights: Can CLOs recover from the pandemic?
Hotel operators trek into special servicing and it may take years before they get out (iStock)

Submerged in securities: Many CMBS hospitality loans may be underwater soon

Submerged in securities: Many CMBS hospitality loans may be underwater soon
Ceruzzi Properties’ Arthur Hooper and the Lipstick Building at 885 Third Avenue(Google Maps; Hooper by Sasha Maslov)

Ceruzzi’s $272M loan on Lipstick Building ground lease goes to special servicing

Ceruzzi’s $272M loan on Lipstick Building ground lease goes to special servicing
Mall of America in Minnesota (Farragutful via Wikipedia)

Mall of America falls behind on $1.4B mortgage

Mall of America falls behind on $1.4B mortgage
Hudson’s Bay CEO Richard Baker (Credit: Getty; iStock)

“Corporate shell game”: Special servicer says Hudson’s Bay undermined $850M loan

“Corporate shell game”: Special servicer says Hudson’s Bay undermined $850M loan
A Wework location in Beijing on May 6, 2020 (Credit: Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images)

WeWork’s rental woes slam CMBS market

WeWork’s rental woes slam CMBS market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.