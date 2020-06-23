Open Menu

Rent-rospective: Assessing the rent law, one year after its passage

TRD New York /
Jun.June 23, 2020 07:00 AM
By Georgia Kromrei and Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Rent-rospective: Assessing the rent law, one year after its passage
Last year’s changes to the rent law brought the New York City multifamily market to a screeching halt.

With nearly all avenues for raising rents in rent-regulated apartments closed, experts predicted capital flight, disinvestment and a deterioration of the city’s housing stock.

A year after the rent law’s passage, The Real Deal’s Kathryn Brenzel and Georgia Kromrei set out to assess the impact the legislation has had so far. Some of the city’s top brokers reflected on the financial fallout, and who the long-term winners and losers might be.

Last July, two real estate trade associations filed a federal lawsuit to strike the law down on the basis that it is unconstitutional. Before the pandemic, the lead lawyer for the case sat down with TRD to explain the legal strategy and why it should be argued before the Supreme Court.

As legislators hacked the previous rent law to pieces, some additional questions were raised — such as how the changes will affect the old 421a program. Some lawmakers have even suggested they would be open to tying off some of those loose ends.

Fresh off their legislative coup, tenant advocates have had a hard time ticking more items off their agenda. In recent months, tenants have launched rent strikes, renewed their push for “good cause” eviction and urged lawmakers to cancel rent during the pandemic, with little success. But don’t count them out — especially as primaries heat up, where real estate continues to be in the sights of progressive challengers.

Finally, Joseph Strasburg, a longtime advocate for the real estate industry, known for a brash and sometimes controversial style, sits down with TRD to discuss the changes over the years.

(Click to enlarge)

Rent law cheat sheet:

  • Major Capital Improvements and Individual Apartment Improvements weren’t eliminated, as tenant advocates initially sought. But the programs were significantly limited: MCIs and IAIs were capped at 2 percent and $15,000, respectively. They both expire after 30 years.
  • Tenants have 30 days to cure lease violations, up from the previous 10.
  • Luxury decontrol, the vacancy bonus and vacancy decontrol were eliminated.
  • If a tenant breaks a lease, a landlord is now required to try to find a new tenant instead of charging the tenant the unpaid portion of the lease.
  • Landlords cannot charge legal rent after charging a preferential rate until an apartment is vacated.
  • The “tenant blacklist” is no longer a thing.
  • Application fees, including background checks, are now capped at $20.
  • The rent law no longer has an expiration date.
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Rent lawSubscribers Only

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
New York City developers and investors are seeing an uptick in bulk condo deals, thanks to an already soft market and coronavirus-related distress. (iStock)

Developers, investors hustle for bulk condo deals

Developers, investors hustle for bulk condo deals
Offices, real estate firms and retailers can resume activities as part of New York City’s phase two of reopening. (Getty)

What phase 2 will look like for NYC real estate

What phase 2 will look like for NYC real estate
Michael Shvo, 530 Broadway and 711 Fifth Avenue (Shvo)

TRD Insights: Here’s what tenants are paying at Michael Shvo’s latest office acquisitions

TRD Insights: Here’s what tenants are paying at Michael Shvo’s latest office acquisitions
Point72's Steven Cohen, Third Point's Daniel Loeb,  55 Hudson Yards and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg (Getty)

TRD Insights: This is what office tenants are paying to lease up 55 Hudson Yards

TRD Insights: This is what office tenants are paying to lease up 55 Hudson Yards
Stuart Elliott

Editor’s note: Our reality is virtual

Editor’s note: Our reality is virtual
Hana CEO Andrew Kupiec, The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani and Hana's EVP of Occupier Solutions Georgia Collins

The REInterview: How flex space could upend supply-demand dynamics in the office market

The REInterview: How flex space could upend supply-demand dynamics in the office market
Kathryn Wylde (Axel Dupeux)

The Closing: Kathryn Wylde

The Closing: Kathryn Wylde
Fifth Wall Ventures’ Brendan Wallace and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani

The REInterview: Real estate’s biggest VC on the industry’s existential shifts

The REInterview: Real estate’s biggest VC on the industry’s existential shifts
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.