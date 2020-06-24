Open Menu

Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman forecasts “big V” recovery

The CEO said it will still take “quite a while” for economic activity to return to 2019 levels

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 24, 2020 10:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone Group CEO Steve Schwarzman (Getty)

Blackstone Group CEO Steve Schwarzman (Getty)

Will the economy’s recovery from the pandemic resemble a U, V or W-shape?

Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman is firmly in the V camp, according to his statements at Bloomberg Invest Global’s virtual event.

“You’ll see a big V in terms of the economy going up for the next few months because it’s been closed,” he said, though he noted that the upward climb would take “quite a while” before it matched 2019 levels.

Read more

His statements are in line with Blackstone’s strategy to deploy some of its $152 billion in dry powder as the health crisis continues to strain companies and assets.

Schwarzman also predicted that China’s growth would continue to outperform developed countries by two or three times the rate due less dependence on exports.

According to Bloomberg, Schwarzman has occasionally served as an intermediary between the U.S. and China, advised President Donald Trump and was in the White House when phase one of the trade deal between the countries was announced in December. [Bloomberg] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
BlackstoneCoronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Brookfield's Ric Clark and Simon Property Group's David Simon (Getty, iStock)

Simon Property Group, Brookfield might bid on J.C. Penney

Simon Property Group, Brookfield might bid on J.C. Penney
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Here’s what won’t reopen in New York’s phase 4

Here’s what won’t reopen in New York’s phase 4
Hundreds of Manhattan sellers have returned their properties to the market, but have buyers come back? (iStock)

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report
Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones

Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones

Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones
Alicia Silverstone from the film 'Clueless', 1995, and a rendering of the Beverly Center (Credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images, and Beverly Center via Los Angeles Times)

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis
Beekman Tower at  3 Mitchell Place (Google Maps, Wikipedia Commons)

Beekman Tower loan trouble reveals mystery behind landmark’s owner

Beekman Tower loan trouble reveals mystery behind landmark’s owner
Phase 2 of New York City’s reopening is off to a slow start, as office landlords see occupancies of just 5 percent their normal levels. (Getty)

“If offices don’t come back, we’re done”: Phase 2 off to slow start

“If offices don’t come back, we’re done”: Phase 2 off to slow start
Building managers, frustrated by rule breakers, seek to bolster their power to enforce house rules like wearing a mask (iStock)

Peloton plots, paramours and other problems as buildings reopen

Peloton plots, paramours and other problems as buildings reopen
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.