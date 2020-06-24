Open Menu

Restaurant reopenings jump 50% in NYC

Initial count of 3,200 has surged to 4,800 since Monday

TRD New York /
Jun.June 24, 2020 04:15 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Bill de Blasio and diners in Midtown Manhattan on June 22, 2020 (Getty)

Mayor Bill de Blasio and diners in Midtown Manhattan on June 22, 2020 (Getty)

In the past two days, the city has seen nearly a 50 percent increase in restaurants opening for outdoor dining, the de Blasio administration said Wednesday.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 3,192 restaurants applied to reopen with seating on sidewalks and curb lanes or in existing outdoor areas. Wednesday morning, that number jumped to about 4,800, according to the mayor’s office.

Even so, those reopened make up a fraction of the approximately 27,000 restaurants in the city, but officials say they are receiving new applications every day.

Read more

Indoor seating for restaurants won’t be allowed until phase three of reopening, which may begin as early as July 6, if health benchmarks are met. Even then, they will not be allowed to exceed 50 percent of capacity.

While de Blasio has held up outdoor dining as a way to save restaurants from their misery, and visited Melba’s in Harlem on Monday to promote reopening, restaurants have expressed concern that it might not be enough to make rent.

Pushed by the City Council, the mayor streamlined the permitting process for outdoor dining, allowing restaurants to certify compliance on their own.

Contact Sasha Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bill de BlasioCoronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Occupancy rates hit 44 percent nationwide, marking the 10th straight week that rates have climbed. But some of the biggest markets in the country, like New York City, continue to lag.

US hotel occupancy rises to 44%, but top markets still lag

US hotel occupancy rises to 44%, but top markets still lag
Brookfield's Ric Clark and Simon Property Group's David Simon (Getty, iStock)

Simon Property Group, Brookfield might bid on J.C. Penney

Simon Property Group, Brookfield might bid on J.C. Penney
Blackstone Group CEO Steve Schwarzman (Getty)

Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman forecasts “big V” recovery

Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman forecasts “big V” recovery
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Here’s what won’t reopen in New York’s phase 4

Here’s what won’t reopen in New York’s phase 4
Hundreds of Manhattan sellers have returned their properties to the market, but have buyers come back? (iStock)

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report
Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones

Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones

Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones
Alicia Silverstone from the film 'Clueless', 1995, and a rendering of the Beverly Center (Credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images, and Beverly Center via Los Angeles Times)

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis
Beekman Tower at  3 Mitchell Place (Google Maps, Wikipedia Commons)

Beekman Tower loan trouble reveals mystery behind landmark’s owner

Beekman Tower loan trouble reveals mystery behind landmark’s owner
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.