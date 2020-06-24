Open Menu

Simon Property Group, Brookfield might bid on J.C. Penney

Landlords looking to save their Penney-anchored malls

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 24, 2020 11:15 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brookfield's Ric Clark and Simon Property Group's David Simon (Getty, iStock)

Brookfield’s Ric Clark and Simon Property Group’s David Simon (Getty, iStock)

Two of J.C. Penney’s landlords are trying to buy their way out of trouble.

Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are said to be considering a joint bid to buy the beleaguered department store chain, the Wall Street Journal reported. Talks were first reported last week, and at the time, brand management company Authentic Brands Group was involved.

J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy last month and experts say the landlords’ acquisition of the chain would be a move of self-preservation.

“They need J.C. Penney to be there, to keep the lights on,” retail consultant Soozan Baxter told the Journal.

By buying the chain, the landlords would assume control of certain property rights for their shopping centers, ensure that the retailer stays in business and at least postpone the challenge of finding new anchor tenants in a bleak retail landscape.

If J.C. Penney were to cease operations, both Simon and Brookfield, which respectively have 63 and 99 of its stores in malls around the country, could face a ripple effect of issues because of co-tenancy clauses in the leases of other retailers in those shopping centers. Such clauses protect small operators in malls that rely on anchor tenants for foot traffic.

The bankruptcy of Neiman Marcus and the accompanying co-tenancy agreements many retailers had in Hudson Yards provide an example of how the loss of a major tenant can imperil an entire mall.

When malls lose an anchor tenant and the space is not filled within a set period of time, these agreements can allow smaller tenants to terminate their leases with no strings attached.

Simon and Brookfield have teamed up to buy major tenants before. They bought Forever 21 in February, and GGP, which Brookfield later acquired, teamed up with Simon to buy Aéropostale in 2016. [WSJ] — Erin Hudson

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Blackstone Group CEO Steve Schwarzman (Getty)

Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman forecasts “big V” recovery

Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman forecasts “big V” recovery
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Here’s what won’t reopen in New York’s phase 4

Here’s what won’t reopen in New York’s phase 4
150 East 86th Street (Google Maps)

Barnes & Noble closing on Upper East Side

Barnes & Noble closing on Upper East Side
Hundreds of Manhattan sellers have returned their properties to the market, but have buyers come back? (iStock)

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report
Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones

Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones

Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones
Alicia Silverstone from the film 'Clueless', 1995, and a rendering of the Beverly Center (Credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images, and Beverly Center via Los Angeles Times)

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis
Beekman Tower at  3 Mitchell Place (Google Maps, Wikipedia Commons)

Beekman Tower loan trouble reveals mystery behind landmark’s owner

Beekman Tower loan trouble reveals mystery behind landmark’s owner
Phase 2 of New York City’s reopening is off to a slow start, as office landlords see occupancies of just 5 percent their normal levels. (Getty)

“If offices don’t come back, we’re done”: Phase 2 off to slow start

“If offices don’t come back, we’re done”: Phase 2 off to slow start
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.