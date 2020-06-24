Open Menu

To “keep the village white,” Garden City quits consortium: critic

Federal judge had ordered village to join to address discrimination

TRD New York /
Jun.June 24, 2020 07:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Theresa Trouvé and Garden City (Wikipedia)

Mayor Theresa Trouvé and Garden City (Wikipedia)

Garden City is taking its first opportunity to leave an affordable housing consortium of neighboring municipalities.

Six years ago a federal judge ordered the village to join the Nassau County Urban Consortium following a 2005 housing discrimination lawsuit. That order expires in September. Garden City’s village board voted unanimously to leave the group that month, according to Newsday.

The consortium seeks federal funds for affordable housing development and other projects. It includes the county’s two cities, three towns, and 26 of its 64 villages. Garden City never sought a dime for affordable housing through the group.

The village was sued in 2005 after its leaders rezoned land owned by Nassau County for townhomes instead of multifamily housing. A judge in 2013 found that it “acted with discriminatory intent” and that the decision disproportionately affected minorities, according to Newsday.

Garden City is 92 percent white. Lucas Sanchez, deputy director of New York Communities for Change, which was a plaintiff, said Garden City’s decision to leave the consortium is another example of a desire to “keep the village white.”

“They will do whatever they can to keep it that way,” he said.

Garden City is far from the only Long Island municipality to be accused of using planning to keep minorities out. Nor is the only one said to violate federal fair housing laws. Long Island is one of the most segregated suburban areas in the country. The Trump administration has rolled back some of those federal fair housing protections, making the conversation around segregation on Long Island even more fraught.

Kevin Crean, Nassau County’s director for community development, said that Garden City participated in the consortium in good faith but that it was rare that a member did not seek any federal affordable housing funds. Garden City can still independently seek federal affordable housing funds through New York state.
[Newsday] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
Cammeby's International Group founder Rubin Schron and, from top: 194-05 67th Avenue, 189-15 73rd Avenue and 64-05 186th Lane (Credit: Google Maps)

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
47 Highland Park Village in Dallas, Texas and Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini (Adam Stewart, Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Valentino expands in Dallas as it dumps NYC flagship

Valentino expands in Dallas as it dumps NYC flagship
(iStock)

Party’s over? Applications for homes loans fall

Party’s over? Applications for homes loans fall
150 East 86th Street (Google Maps)

Barnes & Noble closing on Upper East Side

Barnes & Noble closing on Upper East Side
Marriott Essex House, Knickerbocker Hotel and the New Yorker Hotel

What reopening? Hotel layoff notices pour in

What reopening? Hotel layoff notices pour in
Hundreds of Manhattan sellers have returned their properties to the market, but have buyers come back? (iStock)

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.