Open Menu

Valentino expands in Dallas as it dumps NYC flagship

Italian brand’s newly expanded store will offer luxury menswear

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 24, 2020 08:00 AM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
47 Highland Park Village in Dallas, Texas and Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini (Adam Stewart, Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

47 Highland Park Village in Dallas, and Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini (Adam Stewart, Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

What does Dallas have that Fifth Avenue doesn’t? A Valentino, for one.

While the Italian luxury brand tries to escape its prestigious post in New York, it is expanding its presence in Dallas.

The ritzy retailer will add 690 square feet to its 2,505-square-foot boutique in Highland Park Village, a shopping center where it has had a presence since 2017. The Highland Park Village shopping center is also home to luxe standbys Chanel, Christian Louboutin and Cartier.

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and David Chipperfield Architects developed the store concept, which will include grey Venetian terrazzo, black metal, carrara marble and green velvet panels. Shoppers can spend their federal CARES Act relief checks on a fanny pack for $1,195 — or carry away two pairs of low-top sneakers for $595 each.

Read more

Valentino was not able to provide details on the transaction.

According to Highland Park Village, Valentino’s expansion has been in the works since at least February. Despite the pandemic, the expansion will debut at the end of this month. Texas entered phase three of reopening June 3, and retailers have been allowed to operate at 50 percent of occupancy since early May.

Valentino’s Dallas spread comes as the Italian brand is aiming to escape Fifth Avenue, although it will keep its Madison Avenue location. Earlier this week, the brand sued its Fifth Avenue landlord to escape its pricey lease on the formerly coveted corridor, alleging that its difficulties there will outlast the Covid-19 crisis.

“In the current social and economic climate, filled with Covid-19-related restrictions, social distancing measures, a lack of consumer confidence and a prevailing fear of patronizing in-person, ‘non-essential’ luxury retail boutiques, Valentino’s business at the premises has been substantially hindered and rendered impractical, unfeasible and no longer workable,” its complaint said.

Before the pandemic, e-commerce had been chipping away at brick-and-mortar stores, but for three months has been gobbling up market share. Several large retailers — including J. Crew and Neiman Marcus — filed for bankruptcy this spring.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
fifth avenueFifth Avenue RetailRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Valentino store on Fifth Avenue and Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini (Valentino, Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 

Valentino sues to quit Fifth Ave — maybe forever

Valentino sues to quit Fifth Ave — maybe forever
Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter (blue) and Simon Property Group CEO David Simon (red) (Getty)

Is Brooks Brothers the next retail bankruptcy?

Is Brooks Brothers the next retail bankruptcy?
Fifth Wall Ventures’ Brendan Wallace and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani

The REInterview: Real estate’s biggest VC on the industry’s existential shifts

The REInterview: Real estate’s biggest VC on the industry’s existential shifts
Simon Property Group’s David Simon (Simon by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images; iStock)

Simon Property Group sues Gap for $66M in unpaid rent

Simon Property Group sues Gap for $66M in unpaid rent
The Papaya King at 179 East 86th Street (Google Maps)

Papaya King vs. the pretender: Iconic hot dog chain in ownership dispute

Papaya King vs. the pretender: Iconic hot dog chain in ownership dispute
Prominent New York City retail spaces — including the Macy’s flagship store and Fifth Avenue retail corridor — were hit by widespread looting on Monday night. (Getty)

Macy’s, 5th Ave retail ransacked by looters on NYC’s first night of curfew

Macy’s, 5th Ave retail ransacked by looters on NYC’s first night of curfew
Barry Sternlicht and (from top) Capital Mall in Washington, Franklin Park Mall in Ohio and Plaza West Covina Mall in California (Credit: Capital via Starwood, Franklin via OCP Contractors)

Competing bids for Starwood’s suffering retail

Competing bids for Starwood’s suffering retail
Pier 1 CEO Robert Riesbeck (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Cast away: Pier 1 to liquidate assets, shutter business

Cast away: Pier 1 to liquidate assets, shutter business
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.