Open Menu

William Millichap of eponymous brokerage dies at 76

The co-chairman of Marcus & Millichap had been battling cancer

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 24, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
William Millichap

William Millichap

William Millichap, one of the founders of Marcus & Millichap, has died.

The commercial brokerage said Millichap’s death followed a year-long battle with cancer, Commercial Observer reported. He was 76.

The firm’s co-founder, George Marcus, called Millichap a “unique and exceptional leader, coach and innovator” in a statement.

Together, they’d founded the brokerage in 1971 and would later form a proptech investment arm, Marcus & Millichap Venture Partners. Marcus credited his co-founder with helping to launch the first centralized electronic inventory system in the 1970s, according to Connect Commercial Real Estate.

Millichap sat on boards for Essex Property Trust, LoopNet and assisted in launching banks including the San Jose National Bank and the Mid-Peninsula Bank of Commerce. He was also an officer in the U.S. Navy.

Hessam Nadji, CEO of Marcus & Millichap, said in a statement that, “Bill’s passion and commitment to providing the best support to our sales force and creating value for our clients were contagious and remain essential parts of our culture to this day.”

Millichap is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.

[CO] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estatemarcus millichapObituaries

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Valentino store on Fifth Avenue and Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini (Valentino, Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 

Valentino sues to quit Fifth Ave — maybe forever

Valentino sues to quit Fifth Ave — maybe forever
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Desperate landlord gets de Blasio’s sympathy, not much else

Desperate landlord gets de Blasio’s sympathy, not much else
Mikhail Prokhorov and RXR Realty's Scott Rechler (Getty)

Nassau Coliseum shutdown throws wrench into RXR project

Nassau Coliseum shutdown throws wrench into RXR project
48-49 35th Street in Long Island City and North River Company's Forrest Mas (Google Maps, North River Company)

Maquette doubles space at Matsil Building in Long Island City

Maquette doubles space at Matsil Building in Long Island City
25 Elm Place in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

Goodwill commits to its Downtown Brooklyn space for the long term

Goodwill commits to its Downtown Brooklyn space for the long term
Andrew Rigie and Bill de Blasio (Twitter, Getty, iStock)

Backlash on de Blasio plan for restaurants

Backlash on de Blasio plan for restaurants
A new report says the virus will harm shopping malls especially (iStock)

These 25,000 retail dinosaurs will meet the meteor this year

These 25,000 retail dinosaurs will meet the meteor this year
As widespread protests sweep the country, the real estate industry reflects on its decades-long support of the NYPD (Photo illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal, Getty, iStock)

As Black Lives Matter protests rage on, NY real estate bleeds blue

As Black Lives Matter protests rage on, NY real estate bleeds blue
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.