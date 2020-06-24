William Millichap, one of the founders of Marcus & Millichap, has died.

The commercial brokerage said Millichap’s death followed a year-long battle with cancer, Commercial Observer reported. He was 76.

The firm’s co-founder, George Marcus, called Millichap a “unique and exceptional leader, coach and innovator” in a statement.

Together, they’d founded the brokerage in 1971 and would later form a proptech investment arm, Marcus & Millichap Venture Partners. Marcus credited his co-founder with helping to launch the first centralized electronic inventory system in the 1970s, according to Connect Commercial Real Estate.

Millichap sat on boards for Essex Property Trust, LoopNet and assisted in launching banks including the San Jose National Bank and the Mid-Peninsula Bank of Commerce. He was also an officer in the U.S. Navy.

Hessam Nadji, CEO of Marcus & Millichap, said in a statement that, “Bill’s passion and commitment to providing the best support to our sales force and creating value for our clients were contagious and remain essential parts of our culture to this day.”

Millichap is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.

[CO] — Erin Hudson