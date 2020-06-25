The city’s reopening is full speed ahead as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that phase three is set to start on July 6.

That means indoor dining and personal-care services can open for business, Bloomberg reported. Other activities, such as basketball and tennis courts, team sports and dog runs can also resume, according to reports by Bloomberg.

“It’s important for everyone that this city keeps moving,” de Blasio said. “Phase 3 will have particularly important meaning for young people.”

While just days ago restaurants rushed to embrace outdoor dining, indoor dining will allow for operations to return to normal at 50 percent capacity. However, some restaurants fear that partial capacity will not generate enough revenue to cover their bills.

New York’s reopening looks different from other states. Gyms, malls and movie theaters, which have reopened in other states, will remain closed beyond phase four of reopening.

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones