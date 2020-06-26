Open Menu

BD Hotels defaults on Watson Hotel mortgage

Lender HSBC is marketing the non-performing note for sale

TRD New York /
Jun.June 26, 2020 04:45 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Richard Born, Ira Drukier and Watson Hotel at 440 West 57th Street (Born by Studio Scrivo, Drukier by Patrick McMullan/Getty)

Richard Born, Ira Drukier and Watson Hotel at 440 West 57th Street (Born by Studio Scrivo, Drukier by Patrick McMullan/Getty)

The cracks are starting to show in New York City’s hotel market.

Richard Born and Ira Drukier’s BD Hotels — the largest boutique hotel company in the city — has stopped making payments on their mortgage on the 600-room Watson Hotel on Manhattan’s West Side, sources told The Real Deal.

Now, HSBC, which provided BD Hotels with a $42.5 million loan in 2011 to finance its leasehold on the hotel at 440 West 57th Street, is looking to sell the non-performing loan.

Representatives for BD Hotels and HSBC could not be immediately reached for comment. The loan matures April 1 of next year and has an unpaid principal balance of $33.9 million, according to marketing materials.

Brokers handling the loan sale are pitching it as an opportunity to easily reposition a hotel that is free from a managing or branding agreement. Alternatively, it could be torn down and redeveloped for other purposes.

“The property’s zoning allows an investor to reimagine the prime 57th Street frontage into multifamily or office space, neighboring some of the most coveted developments in the city,” a teaser for the loan explained.

Eastdil Secured is marketing the loan. The brokers could not be reached for comment.

Hotels across the city are feeling the effects of the Covid-19 induced shutdown, which ground tourism to a halt and forced many to shutter their doors and layoff staff.

While some lenders have been willing to offer forbearance to mortgage borrowers who are struggling to make payments, others are moving on from the troubled loans.

The tony Mark Hotel at 25 East 77th Street recently went into default, and the special servicer on the hotel’s $115 million commercial-mortgage backed securities loan scheduled a UCC foreclosure auction.

Contact Rich Bockmann at [email protected] or 908-415-5229

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
BD Hotelshsbc

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
BD Hotels' Richard Born and the Maritime Hotel at 363 West 16th Street (Photo by Studio Scrivo; Hotel by Beyond My Ken via Wikipedia)

Meatpacking’s Maritime Hotel seeks Covid-19 relief

Meatpacking’s Maritime Hotel seeks Covid-19 relief
Clockwise from left: a rendering of the Greenpoint at 21 and 23 India Street in Greenpoint, a rendering of the Tangram project at 133-27 39th Avenue in Flushing, and 564 St. John’s Place in Crown Heights (Credit: StreetEasy)

These were the top 10 outer borough loans last month

These were the top 10 outer borough loans last month
200 East 83rd Street and Miki Naftali (Credit: Google Maps) 

Naftali Group lands $176M for (another) Upper East side project

Naftali Group lands $176M for (another) Upper East side project
Dermot lands $120M loan for Hell’s Kitchen rental complex buy

Dermot lands $120M loan for Hell’s Kitchen rental complex buy

Dermot lands $120M loan for Hell’s Kitchen rental complex buy
Zeckendorf lands $175M refi for 520 Park

Zeckendorf lands $175M refi for 520 Park

Zeckendorf lands $175M refi for 520 Park
Eyal Ofer lands $140M refi for 410 Park

Eyal Ofer lands $140M refi for 410 Park

Eyal Ofer lands $140M refi for 410 Park
Deutsche, HSBC to lead $800M 28 Liberty refi

Deutsche, HSBC to lead $800M 28 Liberty refi

Deutsche, HSBC to lead $800M 28 Liberty refi
HSBC, Edge Fund shop stake in Times Square office condo

HSBC, Edge Fund shop stake in Times Square office condo

HSBC, Edge Fund shop stake in Times Square office condo
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.