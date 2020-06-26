Open Menu

TRD Insights: These metro areas are seeing the most CMBS loan distress

New York, Chicago and LA crack top four by delinquent loan balance

TRD New York TRD INSIGHTS /
Jun.June 26, 2020 07:30 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From top: Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York 

From top: Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown tens of billions of dollars in commercial-mortgage backed securities debt into special servicing, and even more loans have fallen behind on their monthly payments.

The economic impact of shutdowns and social distancing has hit some sectors far more than others, and the geographic distribution of distress has also been uneven, as a new report from Trepp shows.

The New York City metropolitan area, an early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak and home to much of the country’s priciest real estate, has unsurprisingly seen the biggest impact in terms of monetary value, with $6.8 billion in delinquent CMBS loans. Apart from countless hotels and retail properties, CMBS loans on other types of assets, like the ground under an office building and a corporate rental apartment building, have also run into hard times.

The next most impacted market is the Chicago metro area, with $2.2 billion in delinquent loans. While that’s less than half of New York’s total balance, the delinquency rate in Chicago is twice as high, with nearly 14 percent of the area’s total CMBS debt currently delinquent.

Minnesota’s Twin Cities area comes in at number three with $1.8 billion in delinquent CMBS debt, the bulk of which comes from just one loan: the $1.4 billion loan on Triple Five Group’s Mall of America, which is more than 60 days delinquent and has been transferred to special servicing.

Among top markets, Houston’s hotel sector — facing the double whammy of coronavirus and falling oil prices — has been among the hardest hit, with more than 60 percent of its hotel CMBS debt now delinquent, compared to about 40 percent in New York and less than 24 percent in Los Angeles. The city’s office sector is also struggling, with almost 14 percent of office CMBS debt in delinquency, far more than any other metropolitan area.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusHotelsRetailTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Construction Companies Adapt to Covid-19

Rebuilding the construction industry in the age of the coronavirus

Rebuilding the construction industry in the age of the coronavirus
Clockwise from top left: Deirdre O'Connell of Sotheby's International Realty, Paul Breunich of Sotheby's International Realty, and Heather Harrison of Compass

Tri-State brokers are busier than ever as buyers warm to suburban living

Tri-State brokers are busier than ever as buyers warm to suburban living
Fuomo, near the corner of West 108th Street and Broadway

Hey, buddy, you using that sidewalk?

Hey, buddy, you using that sidewalk?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks (Getty)

New York courts put the kibosh on foreclosures

New York courts put the kibosh on foreclosures
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

NYC on track for phase 3 of reopening July

NYC on track for phase 3 of reopening July
HelloOffice CEO Justin Bedecarre

HelloOffice raises $20M in Series A funding

HelloOffice raises $20M in Series A funding
Your friendly neighborhood retail store couldn’t be happier to welcome you back (iStock)

Small Talk: Welcome back shoppers! Everything is going to be fine!

Small Talk: Welcome back shoppers! Everything is going to be fine!
229 West 43rd Street and Charlie Kushner (Google Maps, Getty)

Kushner Companies’ Times Square retail condo headed to auction

Kushner Companies’ Times Square retail condo headed to auction
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.