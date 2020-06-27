Open Menu

Disney employees aren’t ready to go back to work

Unions say the company isn’t doing enough to keep members safe from Covid-19

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Jun.June 27, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Disney is ready to open its massive theme parks in California and Florida, but many of its employees are not.

The company plans to open Walt Disney World in Orlando in stages starting July 11 and Anaheim’s Disneyland about a week later.

Unions representing workers are pushing the Walt Disney Company to postpone those openings over concerns it isn’t doing enough to protect employees from the coronavirus, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Union officials for 17,000 Disneyland workers went as far as asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom to pressure Disney to push back its plans.

The letter claimed that Disney had “rejected or not yet responded to important safety protocols” and said “we do not know if the resort can be operated safely.”

Tens of thousands of employees, along with members of the public, have signed petitions to delay the openings as well.

The company appears eager to open and stem the losses it is suffering. Disney reported a 10 percent year-over-year drop in revenue in the second quarter, or a roughly $1 billion loss.

Executives said that half of that loss came during two weeks when both Disney World and Disneyland were closed. That comes out to $16.6 million per day during that period, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

To assuage the concerns of the public and local officials, at both parks Disney is planning to limit capacity, cancel crowded events and take customers’ temperatures at entry. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusdisney

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

NYC to rely on complaints to enforce sidewalk dining rules

NYC to rely on complaints to enforce sidewalk dining rules
As the virus took hold, banks were staying clear of jumbo loans. But we’re seeing some positive activity now. (Pixabay)

The jumbo loan market crashed with Covid. But it’s slowly regaining strength

The jumbo loan market crashed with Covid. But it’s slowly regaining strength
Doral Inn and Suites, Red Roof Inn Miami Airport and Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Google Maps, Office of the Mayor)

Miami-Dade searching for more hotels to isolate Covid-19 patients as cases surge

Miami-Dade searching for more hotels to isolate Covid-19 patients as cases surge
Macy's Herald Square at 151 West 34th Street Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette (Getty)

Macy’s cuts nearly 4K jobs as it reopens hundreds of stores

Macy’s cuts nearly 4K jobs as it reopens hundreds of stores
A photo illustration of WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani and 149 Madison Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)

WeWork abandons big Manhattan office lease

WeWork abandons big Manhattan office lease
From top: Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York 

TRD Insights: These metro areas are seeing the most CMBS loan distress

TRD Insights: These metro areas are seeing the most CMBS loan distress
Construction Companies Adapt to Covid-19

Rebuilding the construction industry in the age of the coronavirus

Rebuilding the construction industry in the age of the coronavirus
Clockwise from top left: Deirdre O'Connell of Sotheby's International Realty, Paul Breunich of Sotheby's International Realty, and Heather Harrison of Compass

Tri-State brokers are busier than ever as buyers warm to suburban living

Tri-State brokers are busier than ever as buyers warm to suburban living
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.