Open Menu

Nearly 140,000 businesses on Yelp remain closed since coronavirus hit

Around 41 percent of those businesses are considered permanently closed

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Jun.June 28, 2020 12:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New numbers from Yelp show that 140,000 businesses that closed since March 1 remain closed and that 40 percent of them permanently closed. (Getty)

New numbers from Yelp show that 140,000 businesses that closed since March 1 remain closed and that 40 percent of them permanently closed. (Getty)

Nearly 140,000 U.S. businesses that closed since March 1 remain shuttered, and just over 40 percent of them have closed for good.

Yelp’s latest report on businesses listed on the platform show that more retailers closed than any other businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, but a higher number of restaurants are closing permanently, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nearly 27,700 retailers closed and 35 percent of them marked themselves as permanently closed. While just under 24,000 restaurants have closed since the beginning of March, 53 percent of them are considered permanently closed.

Around 175,000 Yelp-listed businesses were closed in April, meaning about 35,000 have reopened since then.

Some of those businesses could soon close again as the number of positive COVID-19 cases rise nationwide. Texas, California and Arizona account for nearly half of the almost 40,000 new cases reported Thursday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot on Friday ordered bars to close at noon except for delivery and takeout and limited restaurant capacity to 50 percent, but stopped short of ordering any businesses to shutter completely.

Meanwhile, searches surged for black-owned businesses across the country in the weeks after the late May police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There were 222,000 searches for black-owned business compared to 9,000 in the three weeks prior.
Yelp also created a function to search for black-owned businesses. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirushospitalityRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Restaurants are struggling to get by

Some 2.2 million of the world’s restaurants could close

Some 2.2 million of the world’s restaurants could close
Disney employees aren’t ready to go back to work

Disney employees aren’t ready to go back to work

Disney employees aren’t ready to go back to work
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

NYC to rely on complaints to enforce sidewalk dining rules

NYC to rely on complaints to enforce sidewalk dining rules
As the virus took hold, banks were staying clear of jumbo loans. But we’re seeing some positive activity now. (Pixabay)

The jumbo loan market crashed with Covid. But it’s slowly regaining strength

The jumbo loan market crashed with Covid. But it’s slowly regaining strength
Doral Inn and Suites, Red Roof Inn Miami Airport and Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Google Maps, Office of the Mayor)

Miami-Dade searching for more hotels to isolate Covid-19 patients as cases surge

Miami-Dade searching for more hotels to isolate Covid-19 patients as cases surge
Macy's Herald Square at 151 West 34th Street Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette (Getty)

Macy’s cuts nearly 4K jobs as it reopens hundreds of stores

Macy’s cuts nearly 4K jobs as it reopens hundreds of stores
A photo illustration of WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani and 149 Madison Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)

WeWork abandons big Manhattan office lease

WeWork abandons big Manhattan office lease
From top: Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York 

TRD Insights: These metro areas are seeing the most CMBS loan distress

TRD Insights: These metro areas are seeing the most CMBS loan distress
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.