Every once in a while, a property home to a real or replica Old West town hits the market. Usually they’re actually in the American West. Not this one.

Rob Bartley has listed a replica of an 1860s Wyoming frontier nestled in a 900-acre ranch on New Zealand’s North Island, according to Bloomberg. That’s 7,500 miles or so from Wyoming.

Bartley, who bought the property from a friend for about $5 million in 2012, is asking $7.5 million for it.

It’s a business investment more than anything — the town hosts events every month or so, including weddings, family reunions, and corporate parties. That’s similar to what a group of investors are doing with a real 1860s mining town in California.

It’s also home to a Manuka tree farm that produces increasingly popular and pricey Manuka honey, which is said to have antibacterial properties. Last year the farm produced 15.5 tons of the stuff. Bartley sells it in bulk.

“There’s a lot of money there,” he said. “Especially with China coming back, now they’re paying big money for it.”

The previous owner was a cowboy enthusiast and built the replica town from 2002 to 2006. It has 10 buildings, including a licensed saloon, courthouse, sheriff’s office, and 13 guestrooms.

Activities available on the property include horse rising, archery, clay pigeon shooting, and hiking. Of course, guests can also play cards, drink, and listen to music in the saloon. [Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch