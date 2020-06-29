Open Menu

A Match made in Meatpacking: Tinder, Hinge parent company signs lease on Gansevoort Row

The dating app company has agreed to take roughly 45,000 sf at 60-74 Gansevoort

TRD New York /
Jun.June 29, 2020 03:00 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Match Group CEO Shar Dubey with a rendering of 60-74 Gansevoort and (inset) 555 West 18th Street (BKSK Architects, Google Maps)

Match Group CEO Shar Dubey with a rendering of 60-74 Gansevoort and (inset) 555 West 18th Street (BKSK Architects, Google Maps)

As Match Group breaks up with its majority stakeholder, the dating service is moving into new digs in the Meatpacking District.

Match — which owns dating websites Match.com, PlentyOfFish, Tinder and Hinge — has agreed to lease space at Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate’s 60-74 Gansevoort Street, according to filings with the city’s Department of Finance. The company is taking roughly 45,000 square feet on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors, sources familiar with the deal terms told The Real Deal. The average asking price was $120 per square foot.

Read more

JLL’s Steven Rotter represented Match, and Howard Hersch and Brett Harvey, also of JLL, represented the landlords. The brokers didn’t immediately return calls seeking additional information. A representative for the landlords declined to comment.

The company is in the process of splitting from Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActive Corp., which owns a more than 80 percent stake in Match. The two reached a separation agreement late last year, in which Match agreed to pay shareholders and IAC $3 per share, or roughly $850 million total. At the time, Diller noted that Match’s separation would be IAC’s seventh spinoff, a continuation of the media giant’s practice of breaking from its businesses “as they’ve grown in scale and maturity.” The deal is slated to be completed June 30.

If all goes as planned, Match will move out of IAC’s headquarters in Chelsea, a glacier-like building at 555 West 18th Street designed by Frank Gehry.

Match declined to comment on the office deal ahead of the IAC separation.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission approved Aurora and Gottlieb’s 100,000-plus-square-foot commercial project at 46-74 Gansevoort Street in June 2016. The project faced years’ worth of litigation over claims that the proposed buildings were too tall for the neighborhood. The lower and appellate courts ruled against the neighborhood group, Save Gansevoort, and the state’s highest court declined to hear the case. Last year, the landlords filed an application with the City Planning Commission to lift restrictions on 46-74 Gansevoort Street, which barred office use. The City Council approved the change earlier this year.

Match is the latest tech company to move forward with taking new office space in the city despite uncertainty in the market caused by the coronavirus crisis. Though Twitter and others have announced that they will give employees the option to work from home on a permanent basis, there have been a few signs that demand remains strong in prime submarkets. Facebook has continued to pursue space on Manhattan’s Far West Side, and TikTok inked a massive lease at the Durst Organization’s One Five One, formerly known as Four Times Square.

Write to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
aurora capital associatesgansevoortOffice Leasing

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
1633 Broadway and Paramount CEO Albert Behler (Google Maps, Getty)

TRD Insights: The rents at Paramount Group’s 1633 Broadway

TRD Insights: The rents at Paramount Group’s 1633 Broadway
Isaac Zion

SL Green’s co-CIO leaving firm

SL Green’s co-CIO leaving firm
Michael Shvo, 530 Broadway and 711 Fifth Avenue (Shvo)

TRD Insights: Here’s what tenants are paying at Michael Shvo’s latest office acquisitions

TRD Insights: Here’s what tenants are paying at Michael Shvo’s latest office acquisitions
From left: Port Authority Bus Terminal, Grand Central and Penn Station (Wikipedia, Pixabay, CDC)

TRD Insights: Focus may shift to Manhattan’s 3 transport hubs in post-Covid office market

TRD Insights: Focus may shift to Manhattan’s 3 transport hubs in post-Covid office market
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (iStock, Getty)

WeWork in talks to offer classroom space for NYC private schools

WeWork in talks to offer classroom space for NYC private schools
Point72's Steven Cohen, Third Point's Daniel Loeb,  55 Hudson Yards and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg (Getty)

TRD Insights: This is what office tenants are paying to lease up 55 Hudson Yards

TRD Insights: This is what office tenants are paying to lease up 55 Hudson Yards
From left: Brandon Shorenstein of Shorenstein Realty, Steven Roth of Vornado, John Westerfield of Mitsui Fudosan America, and Stephen Ross of Related (Getty, iStock)

TRD Insights: These office landlords are most exposed to Big Tech’s #WFH movement

TRD Insights: These office landlords are most exposed to Big Tech’s #WFH movement
From left: 151 West 42nd Street, 655 Third Avenue and 1221 6th Avenue (Google Maps, Durst Organization)

TRD Insights: Manhattan office leasing inches up

TRD Insights: Manhattan office leasing inches up
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.