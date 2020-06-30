New York malls may have to literally filter out Covid-19 before reopening.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that malls will be required to install high-efficiency particulate air filters, or HEPA filters, which have been shown to reduce the presence of the virus, according to CNBC.

The filters are designed to absorb particles that are .01 micron and above. The coronavirus’ particle has a diameter of about .125 micron, according to recent studies. However, it is not certain that such precautions would prevent coronavirus infections, since the virus is primarily spread from person to person.

Other indoor retailers have not been required to install HEPA filters, although Cuomo said that the state recommends that all businesses and offices “explore the potential for their air conditioning air filtration system.”

Malls have already been excluded from stage four of reopening, along with gyms and movie theaters.

In other states, malls have reopened at partial capacity, while owners feared the possibility of lawsuits from customers and employees if they did not install proper precautions.

In New Jersey, malls have been allowed to reopen with the same precautions as other retailers, but without the requirement for new filtration systems. [CNBC] — Sasha Jones