Open Menu

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week

Number of buyers signing contracts remained low, down 68 percent year-over-year

TRD New York /
Jun.June 30, 2020 02:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Manhattan homes flooded the market last week but buyers are nowhere to be found 

Manhattan homes flooded the market last week but buyers are nowhere to be found

New listings poured onto the Manhattan market last week as New York City’s brokerage community got back to work.

Phase two of reopening the city began last Monday, allowing brokers to restart in-person showings after a three-month halt. Agents and homeowners celebrated by bringing nearly 550 properties to market last week, according to data firm UrbanDigs’ weekly report on Manhattan’s sales market.

Last week’s new listing volume marked a 97 percent increase year-over-year compared to the same week in 2019, when 279 listings went live.

Contract activity is still far behind, however. Only 69 properties went into contract last week, a 68 percent drop from the 213 homes that inked deals in the final week of June 2019.

A week prior, UrbanDigs reported 72 signed contracts in the borough, a breakout increase after 10 weeks of minimal activity.

Reports tracking signed high-end contracts in Manhattan and Brooklyn both saw drops in contract activity last week. Many brokerage leaders said they anticipated a surge in activity as phase two began, while some brokers harbored lower expectations given summer holidays and pricing uncertainty.

John Walkup, UrbanDigs’ co-founder and COO, is holding out hope that contract activity will catch up to supply.

“In the coming weeks, we should start seeing a recovery in deal volume as the lagging contacts-signed number begins catching up,” he said in a statement.

Fewer listings were removed last week compared to a year prior. There were 149 properties taken offline last week compared to 258 in 2019.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
ManhattanResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Competition for affordable housing in New York City is highest among those who need affordable housing most (Getty, iStock)

Poorest face worst odds in city’s housing lotteries

Poorest face worst odds in city’s housing lotteries
511 Macon Street and 70 Washington Street in Brooklyn (Courtesy Compass; Streeteasy)

Brooklyn’s luxury market slumped as in-person showings began

Brooklyn’s luxury market slumped as in-person showings began
Industry experts and insiders swap theories on how much of a discount New York City homebuyers should expect if they buy during the Covid-19 pandemic. (iStock)

Insiders dish on pandemic pricing for NYC homes

Insiders dish on pandemic pricing for NYC homes
Caliber CEO Sanjiv Das (iStock)

Lone Star affiliate reaches $17M settlement with NY homeowners

Lone Star affiliate reaches $17M settlement with NY homeowners
Hundreds of Manhattan sellers have returned their properties to the market, but have buyers come back? (iStock)

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report
Building managers, frustrated by rule breakers, seek to bolster their power to enforce house rules like wearing a mask (iStock)

Peloton plots, paramours and other problems as buildings reopen

Peloton plots, paramours and other problems as buildings reopen
1 Clinton Street and 374 Clermont Avenue (Courtesy Compass)

No progress for Brooklyn’s moribund luxury market

No progress for Brooklyn’s moribund luxury market
Corcoran's Pam Liebman, Compass's Robert Reffkin and Elliman's Howard Lorber jockey for position atop the resi rankings. (Illustration by Nate Kitch)

Selling the whole city: TRD’s resi brokerage ranking expands beyond Manhattan

Selling the whole city: TRD’s resi brokerage ranking expands beyond Manhattan
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.