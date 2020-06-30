Open Menu

New York’s eviction moratorium still stands, court rules

Three landlords in Westchester County claimed Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ban was unconstitutional

TRD New York /
Jun.June 30, 2020 11:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A federal judge in New York has rejected claims by three landlords in that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s eviction moratorium violates their rights. (Getty)

A federal judge in New York has rejected claims by three landlords in that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s eviction moratorium violates their rights. (Getty)

The eviction moratorium is here to stay.

That was the message from U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, who this week threw out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order prohibiting evictions up to August 19.

The lawsuit, filed by three Westchester landlords earlier this month, sought to block the ban, arguing it was unconstitutional.

But McMahon rejected the claims, according to Bloomberg.

“As long as the order is in place, tenants will continue to accrue arrearages, which the landlord will be able to collect with interest once the order has expired,” the judge wrote. “Furthermore, landlords will regain their ability to evict tenants once the order expires.”

Read more

She also pointed to regulations already in place.

“Prior to the order, millions of tenants in this state avoided ever-increasing rents, as well as the threat of immediate eviction, thanks to rules limiting a landlord’s ability to extract the maximum value from their properties,” she said. “Plaintiffs knew that they operated as landlords under those rules.”

Cuomo is facing a separate challenge to the moratorium from a group of New York City landlords, who filed their claim in federal court in Manhattan earlier this month. [Bloomberg] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Andrew CuomoEvictionslandlords

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says malls will need to make their AC systems coronavirus-proof before reopening (Getty)

Malls will need new air filtration systems before reopening

Malls will need new air filtration systems before reopening
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Not so fast, NYC: Cuomo might delay indoor dining

Not so fast, NYC: Cuomo might delay indoor dining
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Here’s what won’t reopen in New York’s phase 4

Here’s what won’t reopen in New York’s phase 4
(iStock)

Landlord lawyers talk protest over eviction confusion

Landlord lawyers talk protest over eviction confusion
Offices, real estate firms and retailers can resume activities as part of New York City’s phase two of reopening. (Getty)

What phase 2 will look like for NYC real estate

What phase 2 will look like for NYC real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.