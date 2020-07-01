Open Menu

Aby Rosen to build sprawling gym in Seagram Building

Renovation will cost RFR Holding $25 million

TRD New York /
Jul.July 01, 2020 09:45 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Seagram Building at 375 Park Avenue with a photo illustration of RFR's Aby Rosen (Getty, Google, iStock)

The Seagram Building at 375 Park Avenue with a photo illustration of RFR’s Aby Rosen (Getty, Google, iStock)

Fitness centers have closed across the state, but Aby Rosen is building one in the Seagram Building.

The developer and owner of RFR Holding is replacing the Park Avenue tower’s parking garage with a 35,000-square-foot playground that can be home to a variety of sporting activities or corporate gatherings, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Read more

The area is slated to have yoga and spin studios, a climbing wall, basketball courts, a weight room and even a boxing ring. The Journal described Rosen as a kickboxing enthusiast.

Rosen said the addition is geared toward younger employees who work out of the iconic International Style office tower, designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

“We check all the boxes for the CEOs, and the guys who want the high end,” he told the Journal. “But we were missing something that would cater to the junior partners.”

Rosen is also considering applying for a permit to have cafe seating in the building’s Park Avenue plaza.

The Seagram Building, at 375 Park Avenue, recently lost a major tenant when Wells Fargo decamped for Hudson Yards. Rosen said the renovation is unrelated to the bank’s departure last year.

RFR Holding’s headquarters is now located in the Seagram Building and though Rosen and his employees are back at work, only about 20 percent of the tower’s workers have returned to their desks.

Rosen claimed that about 90 percent of RFR’s office tenants paid June rent while only 55 to 60 percent of retail tenants did. [WSJ] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Aby RosenCommercial Real EstateRFR Holding

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Square Mile Capital’s Craig Solomon and Hackman Capital Partner's Michael Hackman with Silvercup Studios at 42-22 22nd Street in Long Island City (Hackman; AAK via Wikipedia Commons)

Hackman, Square Mile in talks to buy Silvercup Studios

Hackman, Square Mile in talks to buy Silvercup Studios
A photo illustration of Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo from a scene in the film The Matrix (Warner Bros./Village Roadshow Pictures; Quora)

“Our HQ will be in the cloud”: What if remote-first work is an opportunity, not a compromise?

“Our HQ will be in the cloud”: What if remote-first work is an opportunity, not a compromise?
From left: Onay Payne, Jim Simmons, Margaret Anadu and Tammy Jones (Payne by Emily Assiran)

‘Your pedigree is always questioned’: Black real estate execs push for change

‘Your pedigree is always questioned’: Black real estate execs push for change
McDonald’s on 220 West 42nd Street (Getty, iStock)

McDonald’s closes Times Square flagship

McDonald’s closes Times Square flagship
William Millichap

William Millichap of eponymous brokerage dies at 76

William Millichap of eponymous brokerage dies at 76
Valentino store on Fifth Avenue and Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini (Valentino, Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 

Valentino sues to quit Fifth Ave — maybe forever

Valentino sues to quit Fifth Ave — maybe forever
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Desperate landlord gets de Blasio’s sympathy, not much else

Desperate landlord gets de Blasio’s sympathy, not much else
Mikhail Prokhorov and RXR Realty's Scott Rechler (Getty)

Nassau Coliseum shutdown throws wrench into RXR project

Nassau Coliseum shutdown throws wrench into RXR project
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.