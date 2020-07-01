A three-story building at 348 Court Street in Brooklyn collapsed Wednesday evening.

The New York City Fire Department received reports of the crumbled structure at 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the department, who indicated that no injuries have yet been reported.

Property records indicate that the building is owned by Union & Court Realty Corp., an entity tied to Kihyo Park. Body Elite Gym is one of the building’s tenants. Park could not immediately be reached for comment.

A partial stop-work order was issued earlier this month at the property, due to a brick wall that was “dangerously bulging” over the sidewalk, according to the Department of Buildings’ website. Construction workers, according to the site, were performing demolition work on the building’s facade. The DOB also issued violations related to cracks in the building’s facade in November 2019. Agency inspectors and engineers are onsite investigating the cause of the property’s destruction.

The city has cracked down on facade violations over the last few months, following the December death of a pedestrian who was struck by debris that fell from 729 Seventh Avenue in Manhattan. In cases where conditions at a property are deemed “immediately hazardous,” the DOB is required to perform follow-up inspections. If the issue is left uncorrected after 60 days, the agency is supposed to install protective equipment at the owner’s expense.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

