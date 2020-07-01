Open Menu

CW Realty purchase makes TRD’s mid-market i-sales list

Brooklyn luxury developer plans 59-unit rental on the property in Vinegar Hill

Jul.July 01, 2020 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
68 Gold Street and 1340 East Bay Avenue (Google Maps)

CW Realty’s purchase of a property in Vinegar Hill that it will develop into a luxury rental building was among the city’s two mid-market investment sales last week. The other was for a development site in the Bronx that a scrap metal company acquired. Here are the details:

1. Sims Metal Management, through the LLC SimsMetal East, paid $26.5 million for the property at 1340 East Bay Avenue in the Bronx. It spans 120,000 square feet and is the second location in the borough for Sims. The seller was an LLC linked to Wildflower Ltd. Wildflower invests in studios, logistics and self-storage properties.

2. An LLC tied to developer CW Realty paid $20.25 million to Paul Tocci’s 251 Front Street Realty Inc. for a property at that address — also known as 68 Gold Street — in Vinegar Hill. The Brooklyn property spans 20,000 square feet, and has stirred controversy since a church on the site was demolished in 1992 to prepare for the construction of condos. Led by Cheskie Weisz, CW Realty plans to construct a five-story, 59-unit luxury rental complex at the 251 Front Street location, The Real Deal reported in January.

