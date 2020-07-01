Keller Williams is cutting ties with Seth Campbell, the owner of several of the brokerage’s market centers with approximately 500 agents under his supervision, following a months-long investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Campbell is accused of sending illicit text messages, using sexually explicit language directed toward younger women in the office and making sexual advances towards an agent, according to a report by Inman.

“The safety and well-being of our associates is paramount and we do not tolerate harassment of any kind,” a spokesperson for Keller Williams told the outlet. “Allegations are taken very seriously.”

While Keller Williams did not comment on pending proceedings, they did confirm that they are cutting ties with Campbell.

Surrounding Campbell was a climate of gaslighting, harassment, fear and blackmail, Inman reported. Among Inman’s findings are descriptions of Campbell leaving intimidating voicemails, name-calling, and telling agents that they were on his “list,” a possible reference to sexual conquests. Staff allege that Keller Williams knew of his conduct as early as 2016.

“I deeply regret some decisions I’ve made in the past and any pain that I have caused,” Campbell said in a statement to Inman. “Out of respect and wellbeing of everyone, I personally made the decision to sell my brokerages to a powerful female leader of the team and will continue to focus on my family while supporting others in building great businesses.”

Under Campbell’s leadership, his brokerage closed more than $955 million in sales in 2019. His branch was the 70th most productive Keller Williams franchisee by transactions in 2019, according to the Real Trends 500.

Additionally, Campbell launched the Five Doors Network, a web of seven Keller Williams expansion franchises across the U.S., with franchisees in Washington, Idaho, California, Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida.

Between 2011 to 2017, Campbell served as regional director for Keller Williams for the Maryland and Washington D.C. area. He was also a member of Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller’s private expansion group.

[Inman] – Sasha Jones