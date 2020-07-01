Open Menu

Keller Williams to cut ties with top franchise owner following sexual harassment allegations

Investigation highlights illicit messages, nonconsensual advances and toxic office culture

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 01, 2020 02:35 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Seth Campbell (iStock)

Seth Campbell (iStock)

Keller Williams is cutting ties with Seth Campbell, the owner of several of the brokerage’s market centers with approximately 500 agents under his supervision, following a months-long investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Campbell is accused of sending illicit text messages, using sexually explicit language directed toward younger women in the office and making sexual advances towards an agent, according to a report by Inman.

“The safety and well-being of our associates is paramount and we do not tolerate harassment of any kind,” a spokesperson for Keller Williams told the outlet. “Allegations are taken very seriously.”

While Keller Williams did not comment on pending proceedings, they did confirm that they are cutting ties with Campbell.

Surrounding Campbell was a climate of gaslighting, harassment, fear and blackmail, Inman reported. Among Inman’s findings are descriptions of Campbell leaving intimidating voicemails, name-calling, and telling agents that they were on his “list,” a possible reference to sexual conquests. Staff allege that Keller Williams knew of his conduct as early as 2016.

“I deeply regret some decisions I’ve made in the past and any pain that I have caused,” Campbell said in a statement to Inman. “Out of respect and wellbeing of everyone, I personally made the decision to sell my brokerages to a powerful female leader of the team and will continue to focus on my family while supporting others in building great businesses.”

Under Campbell’s leadership, his brokerage closed more than $955 million in sales in 2019. His branch was the 70th most productive Keller Williams franchisee by transactions in 2019, according to the Real Trends 500.

Additionally, Campbell launched the Five Doors Network, a web of seven Keller Williams expansion franchises across the U.S., with franchisees in Washington, Idaho, California, Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida.

Between 2011 to 2017, Campbell served as regional director for Keller Williams for the Maryland and Washington D.C. area. He was also a member of Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller’s private expansion group.

[Inman] – Sasha Jones

 
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
keller williamsResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Ghost Towers

NYC’s ghost towers: How many Manhattan luxury condos are owned by people who don’t live there?

NYC’s ghost towers: How many Manhattan luxury condos are owned by people who don’t live there?
Manhattan homes flooded the market last week but buyers are nowhere to be found 

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week
Competition for affordable housing in New York City is highest among those who need affordable housing most (Getty, iStock)

Poorest face worst odds in city’s housing lotteries

Poorest face worst odds in city’s housing lotteries
511 Macon Street and 70 Washington Street in Brooklyn (Courtesy Compass; Streeteasy)

Brooklyn’s luxury market slumped as in-person showings began

Brooklyn’s luxury market slumped as in-person showings began
Industry experts and insiders swap theories on how much of a discount New York City homebuyers should expect if they buy during the Covid-19 pandemic. (iStock)

Insiders dish on pandemic pricing for NYC homes

Insiders dish on pandemic pricing for NYC homes
Keller Williams CEO Gary Keller and Offerpad CEO Brian Blair

iBreakup: Keller Williams, Offerpad part ways on home-buying partnership

iBreakup: Keller Williams, Offerpad part ways on home-buying partnership
Caliber CEO Sanjiv Das (iStock)

Lone Star affiliate reaches $17M settlement with NY homeowners

Lone Star affiliate reaches $17M settlement with NY homeowners
Hundreds of Manhattan sellers have returned their properties to the market, but have buyers come back? (iStock)

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.