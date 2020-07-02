Open Menu

Desperate to open, gyms plan class action against Cuomo

Fitness centers, malls and movie theaters were excluded from phase 4

TRD New York /
Jul.July 02, 2020 11:13 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Thousands of New York gym owners plan to file a class-action lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo challenging his decision to exclude gyms from the fourth phase of the state’s reopening.

SC Gym owner Charles Cassara, who has locations in Hicksville and Farmingdale, had 10 other owners on board with the lawsuit before putting out an appeal on Facebook. Cassara and lawyer James Mermigis now expect to have between 1,500 and 3,000 plaintiffs, Newsday reported.

“Phase 4 is here,” Cassara told the newspaper. “There is no Phase 5. There is no layout, there is no guideline, there is no direction, there is no timeline, which basically means that after Phase 4, your authority rule — whatever we want to call it — should be given over. We should be given our opportunity to open.”

Cuomo spokesperson Jason Conwall declined to comment on a lawsuit that hasn’t been filed, but reiterated a prior explanation for certain businesses being carved out of phase four.

“There are some things that don’t fit neatly into a phase that are going to require further study and we’re going through that right now,” he told Newsday. “We’re not going to be like other states that are inviting a second wave.”

Without a clear timeline, gym owners say they are struggling to manage the financial insecurity and lack of clarity around lease decisions. Public health experts note that certain aspects of gyms make them particularly conducive to the spread of disease.

“You have to be really careful when opening a gym,” Stony Brook Medicine infectious diseases division chief Bettina Fries told the newspaper. “People aren’t quietly sitting in a corner with their mouths closed. They have their mouths open, they cough, they breathe loudly.”

The pandemic has forced some gyms to rethink their business plans. In May, rock-climbing gym Brooklyn Boulders sued its Williamsburg landlord to get out of a lease for a new location, arguing that its “specialized business plan” was “completely destroyed.” [Newsday] — Kevin Sun

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Andrew CuomoCoronavirusGyms

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
City Council members Debi (Deborah) Rose (right) and Brad Lander (Getty, iStock)

Council bill to reopen day care centers would be boost for landlords

Council bill to reopen day care centers would be boost for landlords
Scott Sandelin, Ben Potts, Michelle Bernstein, Felix Bendersky and Aaron Butler (Beaker & Gray, Twitter, F&B, Linkedin)

Restaurants, bars in a “scary situation” as restrictions ramp up

Restaurants, bars in a “scary situation” as restrictions ramp up
LA County ordered to shut indoor dining for 3 weeks as Covid cases climb

LA County ordered to shut indoor dining for 3 weeks as Covid cases climb

LA County ordered to shut indoor dining for 3 weeks as Covid cases climb
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

New York City indoor dining postponed indefinitely

New York City indoor dining postponed indefinitely
1118 Grand Concourse in the Bronx (Google Maps, iStock)

Evictions begin to trickle in

Evictions begin to trickle in
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.