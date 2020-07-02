Open Menu

Investors reward Lemonade with $3.8B valuation

Tech-forward insurance company ends trading at more than twice its target price

TRD New York /
Jul.July 02, 2020 06:00 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lemonade CEO Daniel Schreiber (iStock)

Lemonade CEO Daniel Schreiber (iStock)

Venture-backed insurance seller Lemonade got a sweet reception from investors on the day of its initial public offering.

Listed on the technology-heavy Nasdaq index, the company (LMND) ended the day with its shares trading at $69.38, more than double its amended target price of $29.

That target gave the company a valuation of $1.6 billion, down from its $2.1 billion valuation in a 2019 funding round with Softbank. But its closing price gives Lemonade a total market capitalization of $3.8 billion, based on shares outstanding disclosed in the company’s S-1 filing.

The optimistic trading signaled continued investor interest in technology-forward companies, particularly as the coronavirus has moved even more business transactions online. The Nasdaq Composite is up 13.8 percent on the year.

Lemonade has spent heavily in recent years to acquire new customers, taking heavy losses along the way.

In 2019, the company earned $63.8 million in revenue, but lost $108 million on the year. The year prior, it lost $52 million after booking $21.2 million in revenue. Lemonade has no timeline for becoming profitable, but that did not dampen investors’ mood.

From the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, CEO Daniel Schreiber said giving a portion of customer premiums to charity was core to Lemonade’s business model, in order to discourage fraudulent claims and engender trust between it and its customers.

While the company says publicly it gives up to 40 percent of earned premiums to charity, The Real Deal previously reported the actual amount has varied between 2.7-3.5 percent.

The company had previously raised its target share-price range to $26 to $28 from an earlier target of $23 to $26.

Contact Orion Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
insuranceIPOssoftbank

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Lemonade co-founders Daniel Schreiber and Shai Wininger

SoftBank-backed Lemonade raises IPO target to $319M

SoftBank-backed Lemonade raises IPO target to $319M
Katerra CEO Paal Kibsgaard (Getty)

Construction startup Katerra lays off 400+ employees

Construction startup Katerra lays off 400+ employees
Lemonade co-founders Daniel Schreiber and Shai Wininger

Will Lemonade’s IPO be sweet or sour?

Will Lemonade’s IPO be sweet or sour?
After WeWork’s botched IPO, real estate startups have learned to add women to their boards.

“Change is happening”: Inside real estate tech’s race to diversify their boards

“Change is happening”: Inside real estate tech’s race to diversify their boards
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Getty, iStock)

Compass’ hunt for a securities attorney reignites talk of IPO

Compass’ hunt for a securities attorney reignites talk of IPO
Damages to retailers from civil unrest may prove more manageable than the coronavirus in one respect — insurance coverage. But coverage varies widely and long-term implications for the industry remain unclear. (Getty)

Retailers take stock of insurance coverage after looting

Retailers take stock of insurance coverage after looting
From left: Moishe Mana, Marcelo Claure, Robert Reffkin, and Audrey Gelman (Credit: Jemal Countess, Aaron Davidson, Jean Baptiste Lacroix, Joshua Lott and Sean Rayford, via Getty Images)

“We must do better”: Real estate leaders move to address discrimination in industry

“We must do better”: Real estate leaders move to address discrimination in industry
(Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

WeWork, SoftBank hit with class action over failed IPO

WeWork, SoftBank hit with class action over failed IPO
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.