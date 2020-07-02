Open Menu

Silverstein, Kaufman plan $2B Queens development

Development team announces plans for five-block, 2.7K-unit megaproject

TRD New York /
Jul.July 02, 2020 12:15 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Larry Silverstein of Silverstein Properties and George Kaufman of Kaufman Astoria Studios with renderings of the project (Getty, Innovation QNS)


A team of developers is planning a $2 billion, 2.7 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Astoria.

Kaufman Astoria Studios, Silverstein Properties and Bedrock Real Estate Partners unveiled their plans Wednesday for the Queens megaproject, which they’re calling “Innovation QNS.”

The development will cover five blocks at the intersection of Steinway Street and 35th Avenue and will include 2,700 units of mixed-income housing, the developers announced. Of those units, 700 will be set aside as affordable housing. The project will also have 200,000 square feet of retail and 250,000 square feet of space set aside for what the developers called the city’s creative industries and other small businesses.

“This is a time when people desperately need jobs, and this project will serve as an enormously important stimulus for Astoria and New York City,” Silverstein Properties chairman Larry Silverstein said.

The development will also include 2 acres of open space, a movie theater, a grocery store, community health facilities and dedicated senior housing.

Silverstein has spent the past two years assembling parcels at the development site, which is zoned for low-density manufacturing, meaning the development team will need a rezoning to move forward with their plans.

The developers said they plan to begin the city’s public review process next year, with construction slated to kick off in 2023 and the first phase slated to open two years later.

Contact Rich Bockmann at [email protected] or 908-415-5229.

Tags
astoriakaufman astoria studiossilverstein properties

