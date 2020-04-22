Here atwe’re delivering news and analysis every day — and lately it feels like a lot of doom-and-gloom. But one small silver lining in the middle of a pandemic is that all the Zoom calls have given us an inside look at how our colleagues live.

In our new video series Quarantine Cribs, we’re bringing viewers inside the homes of the industry’s top pros. We’ll see vacation getaways, stylish studios and traditional townhomes while learning a little more about their social lives and side hustles during quarantine.

For our first video, top-producing Corcoran broker Cathy Franklin takes us out to Hillrock, the expansive Hudson Valley whiskey distillery she runs alongside her husband and a master distiller. Check out the video to see how Franklin keeps up with her brokerage team virtually, ships spirits across the country and manages to find time to celebrate milestones with loved ones.

Think your crib should be featured in our new series? Know an industry veteran with an insane home? Send your pitch to Hannah Kramer at [email protected]