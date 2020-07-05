Open Menu

Buyers from Hong Kong and China are scooping up London’s luxury inventory

They’re behind 20% of deals above 10 million pounds in London

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Jul.July 05, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Buyers from Hong Kong and mainland China now make up the biggest portion of foreign buyers of luxury London real estate.

They account for 15 percent of international transactions for property above 1 million pounds and 20 percent of deals above 10 million pounds, according to data from brokerage Beauchamp Estates first reported by Mansion Global.

Russian and Indian nationals were previously the biggest buyers in London. U.K. agents are well-equipped to cater to remote buyers.
Beauchamp Estates said it has sold more than 300 million pounds worth of luxury London real estate to Hong Kong buyers alone since December 2019.

That could be just the start of a wave of transactions by Hong Kongers in London. A report from brokerage Aston Chase found demand has increased among Hong Kongers for U.K. property since political protests began in the city last March.

The U.K. government this week gave prospective buyers another reason to move to the country.

In response to a new security law imposed by the Chinese government, the U.K. government announced it would make good on a 1997 promise of visas for up to 3 million Hong Kong residents holding British National Overseas passports. [MansionGlobal] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
chinahong kongLondon

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
60 Sloane Avenue in London and Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Google Maps, Getty)

Top Vatican officials approved London property sale under investigation

Top Vatican officials approved London property sale under investigation
Tencent CEO Ma Huateng and a rendering of Net City (Wikipedia Commons)

Tencent prepares its insane version of Hudson Yards in China

Tencent prepares its insane version of Hudson Yards in China
The apartment complex (CBRE)

A US government-owned property in Hong Kong might sell for a big discount

A US government-owned property in Hong Kong might sell for a big discount
Number 22 Bishopsgate

Trophy office towers could become a thing of the past in London

Trophy office towers could become a thing of the past in London
Sir Frederick Barclay and the Ritz London (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images, Ritz London)

Sabotage, secret cameras and intrigue: Inside the Barclay family’s feud over the London Ritz

Sabotage, secret cameras and intrigue: Inside the Barclay family’s feud over the London Ritz
Pedestrians on Russell Street in the popular shopping district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong in 2019 (Credit: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

Rents along Hong Kong’s top retail stretches are crumbling

Rents along Hong Kong’s top retail stretches are crumbling
Private jets, prostitutes and luxury hotels: Broker’s plea deal points finger at LA councilman

Private jets, prostitutes and luxury hotels: Broker’s plea deal points finger at LA councilman

Private jets, prostitutes and luxury hotels: Broker’s plea deal points finger at LA councilman
Shanghai, China (Credit: Pixabay)

Western financial firms still want a piece of Shanghai’s office market

Western financial firms still want a piece of Shanghai’s office market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.