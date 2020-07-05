Open Menu

UK home prices hit a low not seen since 2012

Prices fell 0.1 percent across the country from June 2019 to June 2020

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Jul.July 05, 2020 12:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Home prices in the United Kingdom dropped ever so slightly year-over-year in June, the first annual drop since December 2012.

Pricing across the country was 0.1 percent lower last month than it was in June of 2019, according to a study by mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society and reported by the Guardian.

Prices fell by 1.7 percent from May to June, a more significant drop than the 1.4 percent seen in December 2012.

The flattening of prices is directly related to the coronavirus pandemic, said Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner, who called the slowdown “unsurprising.”

Gardner predicts that activity will pick up but remain below pre-pandemic levels as lockdown measures are eased in the U.K.

Better performance in April and May appears to have buoyed the market on a quarterly basis — no region of the country saw pricing drop from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020. [The Guardian] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusUnited Kingdom

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston and San Francisco Apartment Association Executive Director Janan New

Real estate groups challenge San Fran’s permanent ban on coronavirus-related evictions

Real estate groups challenge San Fran’s permanent ban on coronavirus-related evictions
Malls are hemorrhaging retailers left and right. What will happen with all that space? Some could be converted into apartments and condominiums. (iStock)

Retail-to-residential conversions are in cards at America’s doomed malls

Retail-to-residential conversions are in cards at America’s doomed malls
Photo illustration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Judge C. Stephen Hackeling and Chief Justice Lawerence Marks (Getty, iStock)

Judge rules evictions guidance unconstitutional, moratorium invalid

Judge rules evictions guidance unconstitutional, moratorium invalid
Related chairman Stephen Ross and Related Companies Portfolio CEO Richard O’Toole withBronx Terminal Market and Time Warner Center (Getty, Google Maps, Wikipedia)

Related lays out $200M debt settlement plan for Tel Aviv bondholders

Related lays out $200M debt settlement plan for Tel Aviv bondholders
Inside a $1.8B new development odyssey

Inside a $1.8B new development odyssey

Inside a $1.8B new development odyssey
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.07 percent for the week ending July 2 (iStock)

Mortgage rates hit all-time low

Mortgage rates hit all-time low
City Council members Debi (Deborah) Rose (right) and Brad Lander (Getty, iStock)

Council bill to reopen day care centers would be boost for landlords

Council bill to reopen day care centers would be boost for landlords
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Desperate to open, gyms plan class action against Cuomo

Desperate to open, gyms plan class action against Cuomo
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.