Open Menu

TRD Insights: Hotel CMBS delinquencies jumped in June

Think loans backed by retail and mixed-use properties are bad? Look at lodging

TRD NATIONAL TRD INSIGHTS /
Jul.July 06, 2020 02:15 PM
By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lodging delinquencies among commercial-mortgage-backed-security (CMBS) loans rated by Kroll Bond Ratings Agency reached 21.6 percent last month, up from 13.6 percent in May. (iStock)

Lodging delinquencies among commercial-mortgage-backed-security (CMBS) loans rated by Kroll Bond Ratings Agency reached 21.6 percent last month, up from 13.6 percent in May. (iStock)

Hotels’ occupancy rates have been rising, but their loan troubles are through the roof.

Hotel delinquencies among commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) loans rated by Kroll Bond Ratings Agency reached 21.6 percent last month, up from 13.6 percent in May. That was the highest among all property types, with delinquencies on loans secured by retail and mixed-use properties at 12.8 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively.

Even though hotel loan delinquencies spiked last month, there’s some evidence that they might begin to level off. The percentage of CMBS lodging loans whose borrowers were late on their monthly payments in June fell to 6.4 percent, down from 12.4 percent in May 2020. A payment made within the 30-day grace period is late but the loan is not yet delinquent.

Single-asset CMBS hotel loans appear to be faring better than portfolio loans. All three of the Kroll-rated single-asset or single-borrower and large loan transactions transferred to special servicers since the pandemic started were backed by portfolio loans. Those loans, totaling more than $2 billion, were secured by 186 hotels across the country owned by Atrium Holding Company, Hospitality Investors Trust and Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital.

For lodging conduit transactions, or CMBS transactions backed by loans from multiple borrowers secured by multiple lodging properties, the delinquency rate is even higher. Conduit loans secured by lodging portfolios saw delinquencies jump to 24.4 percent in June, up from 15.7 percent in May.

Many hospitality companies loaded up on CMBS debt in the years leading up to the current financial crisis. Just as the coronavirus hit the United States, outstanding hotel CMBS debt ballooned to $85 billion.

Now the companies are struggling to get loan modifications from their special servicers, many of which are overwhelmed by a tidal wave of requests for relief.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
cmbsTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Opportunity Zones across the U.S. (Enterprise Community Partners)

TRD Insights: Little evidence that Opportunity Zone program helps poor communities

TRD Insights: Little evidence that Opportunity Zone program helps poor communities
NAR Pending Home Sales Index Up Record 44 Percent in May

TRD Insights: What a record month for contracts says about the US housing market

TRD Insights: What a record month for contracts says about the US housing market
(iStock)

TRD Insights: The 56 REITs whose bonds the Fed will buy

TRD Insights: The 56 REITs whose bonds the Fed will buy
A new report finds homes still unaffordable for majority of Americans (iStock)

TRD Insights: Homeownership unaffordable for average wage earner across 75% of US counties

TRD Insights: Homeownership unaffordable for average wage earner across 75% of US counties
Barry Sternlicht (Getty)

Barry Sternlicht predicts “tipping point” for NYC

Barry Sternlicht predicts “tipping point” for NYC
1633 Broadway and Paramount CEO Albert Behler (Google Maps, Getty)

TRD Insights: The rents at Paramount Group’s 1633 Broadway

TRD Insights: The rents at Paramount Group’s 1633 Broadway
From top: Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York 

TRD Insights: These metro areas are seeing the most CMBS loan distress

TRD Insights: These metro areas are seeing the most CMBS loan distress
Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray

TRD Insights: Here’s how much tenants pay for space at Blackstone’s massive industrial portfolio

TRD Insights: Here’s how much tenants pay for space at Blackstone’s massive industrial portfolio
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.