Open Menu

“You’ve either made the wrong shoes, or you’ve made too many”: LIC faces a serious condo glut

Nearly 60% of units built since 2018 remain unsold, according to one estimate

TRD New York /
Jul.July 06, 2020 04:30 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nearly 60% of condo units built in Long Island City, Queens, since 2018 remain unsold. (iStock)

Nearly 60% of condo units built in Long Island City, Queens, since 2018 remain unsold. (iStock)

Over the past decade, Long Island City became the ultimate testing ground for New York City’s new development market. Its proximity to Manhattan and mass transit, the availability of relatively cheap land and a promising waterfront combined to create a wave of for-sale towers, each one upping the next in terms of amenities.

How those bets will pan out is anybody’s guess. What is clear now, however, is that there remains a significant glut of unsold inventory in the shiny Queens neighborhood, once a largely industrial area. Out of the 1,945 condo units completed in Long Island City since 2018, nearly 60 percent are unsold, according to Kael Goodman, CEO of real estate analytics firm Marketproof.

“If you’re a shoemaker, and 60 percent of your shoes haven’t sold, you’ve either made the wrong shoes, or you’ve made too many,” he told the New York Times.

The problem, according to some agents who work in the area, is a mismatch between the kind of product buyers want and what’s actually available in the area.

“There is simply no demand for two-bedroom apartments that are 950 square feet and go for $1.5 million,” the Corcoran Group’s Patrick Smith told the publication. Developers in the area have usually sacrificed interior apartment space and focused more on finishes as well as amenity space.

The pandemic has certainly complicated matters. At the 67-story, 802-unit Skyline Tower, developed by United Construction & Development Group, FSA Capital, and Risland US Holdings, one of the key selling points was access to the subway and features such as a 75-foot indoor pool. But with so many people eschewing the commute to their Manhattan offices and usage of shared spaces temporarily suspended due to state health guidelines, the prices at the tower – ranging from $680,000 for studios to $4 million for three-bedroom pads – become harder to justify.

“Today, if I could get my money out, I’d consider it,” Gary Hirshfield, a recent buyer at the project, told the Times. [NYT] — TRD Staff

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
condoslong island cityNew Development

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Inside a $1.8B new development odyssey

Inside a $1.8B new development odyssey

Inside a $1.8B new development odyssey
Square Mile Capital’s Craig Solomon and Hackman Capital Partner's Michael Hackman with Silvercup Studios at 42-22 22nd Street in Long Island City (Hackman; AAK via Wikipedia Commons)

Hackman, Square Mile in talks to buy Silvercup Studios

Hackman, Square Mile in talks to buy Silvercup Studios
200 East 59th Street and United Overseas Bank CEO Wee Ee Cheong (Google Maps, UOB)

Condo project beats the odds, lands $204M loan

Condo project beats the odds, lands $204M loan
Building managers, frustrated by rule breakers, seek to bolster their power to enforce house rules like wearing a mask (iStock)

Peloton plots, paramours and other problems as buildings reopen

Peloton plots, paramours and other problems as buildings reopen
Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging

Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging

Covid discount? Condo developers are barely budging
48-49 35th Street in Long Island City and North River Company's Forrest Mas (Google Maps, North River Company)

Maquette doubles space at Matsil Building in Long Island City

Maquette doubles space at Matsil Building in Long Island City
A rendering of the site at 44-02 Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City and Douglas Durst

Owners of LIC’s “Lake Vernon” notch win in tug-of-war with Durst

Owners of LIC’s “Lake Vernon” notch win in tug-of-war with Durst
109 East 79th Street and Victor Sigoura (Google Maps; Getty)

Victor Sigoura lands $133M construction loan for UES condo

Victor Sigoura lands $133M construction loan for UES condo
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.