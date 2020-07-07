Open Menu

As weather heats up, Brooklyn luxury market doesn’t

Just five deals over $2M inked last week, led by Fort Greene condo with deck

TRD New York /
Jul.July 07, 2020 02:35 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
394 Vanderbilt Avenue (Douglas Elliman)

394 Vanderbilt Avenue (Douglas Elliman)

Christmas in July is not a good thing when it comes to home sales.

Once again, activity in Brooklyn’s luxury market was frigid last week, with just five deals signed for a combined value of $11.8 million, according to Compass’ weekly report tracking contract activity for homes asking $2 million or more.

The week prior, when in-person property showings restarted, saw four high-end homes go into contract for a total of $9.5 million. The previous weeks in June saw slightly more activity, even with the ban on showings being in place.

The priciest home to go into contract last week was a Fort Greene condo at 394 Vanderbilt Avenue with a final asking price of $2.6 million. The three-bedroom unit spans an entire floor of the renovated four-story row house and has a 440-square-foot roof deck.

It was on the market for just 21 days, perhaps because outdoor space has become more valued by buyers since the pandemic hit the city four months ago.

Read more

The other properties were two townhouses in Bed-Stuy and Prospect Heights, a Brooklyn Heights co-op and a condo in Carroll Gardens.

On average, the five properties were on the market for 111 days and went into contract with a median asking price of $2.25 million.

The average listing discount — the amount that final asking prices dropped from the initial ask — was 3 percent, indicating a slight adjustment to asking prices. The brokerage community pondered potential price drops as showings began on June 22 and residential market activity was expected to pick up.

During the week of June 22, the listing discount for Brooklyn luxury contracts was zero.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brooklynResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The threat of eviction hangs heavily above immigrant families who have lost work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (Getty)

Eviction bans don’t always protect the most vulnerable

Eviction bans don’t always protect the most vulnerable
Seth Campbell (iStock)

Keller Williams to cut ties with top franchise owner following sexual harassment allegations

Keller Williams to cut ties with top franchise owner following sexual harassment allegations
Ghost Towers

NYC’s ghost towers: How many Manhattan luxury condos are owned by people who don’t live there?

NYC’s ghost towers: How many Manhattan luxury condos are owned by people who don’t live there?
Manhattan homes flooded the market last week but buyers are nowhere to be found 

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week
Competition for affordable housing in New York City is highest among those who need affordable housing most (Getty, iStock)

Poorest face worst odds in city’s housing lotteries

Poorest face worst odds in city’s housing lotteries
511 Macon Street and 70 Washington Street in Brooklyn (Courtesy Compass; Streeteasy)

Brooklyn’s luxury market slumped as in-person showings began

Brooklyn’s luxury market slumped as in-person showings began
Industry experts and insiders swap theories on how much of a discount New York City homebuyers should expect if they buy during the Covid-19 pandemic. (iStock)

Insiders dish on pandemic pricing for NYC homes

Insiders dish on pandemic pricing for NYC homes
Caliber CEO Sanjiv Das (iStock)

Lone Star affiliate reaches $17M settlement with NY homeowners

Lone Star affiliate reaches $17M settlement with NY homeowners
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.