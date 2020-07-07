Open Menu

City grants property owners another month to avoid tax lien sale

De Blasio announced that the annual sale will be held in September

TRD New York /
Jul.July 07, 2020 06:35 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

After facing repeated criticism that elected officials haven’t provided adequate relief to property owners during the pandemic, the de Blasio administration is postponing its annual tax lien sale for another month.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced that the city’s lien sale on overdue property taxes, as well as water and sewer bills, will be held in September. The sale was originally slated for May 15 and was rescheduled for August as the coronavirus crisis took hold.

“We must build a fair and equitable recovery for the working people of our city,” the mayor said in a statement. “Postponing the lien sale will give some relief to those struggling to make ends meet, and more time for New Yorkers to apply for our hardship programs.”

Typically the city notifies owners starting three months prior to the sale that their property is at risk of being on the lien sale list. According to the city, more than 80 percent of owners end up avoiding the sale by paying their bills, entering a payment plan or qualifying for an exemption. Otherwise, the city sells the owners’ outstanding debt to a non-profit trust, which can ultimately move to foreclose on the unpaid taxes and take control of the property.

The announcement comes the same day that the mayor signed into law a bill that provides property tax relief to some owners. The bill frees some owners — those who can demonstrate a Covid-related financial hardship and have either already deferred their property taxes, or have a property assessed for less than $250,000 and an income of less than $150,000 — from paying interest on late tax payments.

Property owners criticized the measure for not going far enough, and the month-long delay in the city’s tax lien sale isn’t likely to satisfy calls for additional relief. Meanwhile, tenant advocates held a rally Tuesday calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to keep housing court closed and cancel rent payment obligations.

Write to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusProperty taxes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Ohana Real Estate Investors CEO Christopher Smith (left) and Alexico Group's Izak Senbahar with the Mark Hotel at 25 East 77th Street (Getty, LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Judge: Hotel foreclosure sale is off the “Mark”

Judge: Hotel foreclosure sale is off the “Mark”
Senator Zellnor Myrie introduced legislation that would place the most severe restrictions yet on evictions and foreclosures. (Getty)

Bill to nix evictions for a year after Covid-19 ends

Bill to nix evictions for a year after Covid-19 ends
CIM Group’s Shaul Kuba, Knotel's Amol Sarva, Related Group’s Jorge Pérez and The Agency’s Mauricio Umansky (Getty, Sarva by Sasha Maslov, iStock)

These real estate companies got fat PPP loans

These real estate companies got fat PPP loans
Photo illustration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Getty, iStock)

Restaurants, gyms to close again in Miami-Dade

Restaurants, gyms to close again in Miami-Dade
270 Park Avenue (Google Maps; iStock)

City planning through a pandemic

City planning through a pandemic
(iStock)

UK home prices hit a low not seen since 2012

UK home prices hit a low not seen since 2012
San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston and San Francisco Apartment Association Executive Director Janan New

Real estate groups challenge San Fran’s permanent ban on coronavirus-related evictions

Real estate groups challenge San Fran’s permanent ban on coronavirus-related evictions
Malls are hemorrhaging retailers left and right. What will happen with all that space? Some could be converted into apartments and condominiums. (iStock)

Retail-to-residential conversions are in cards at America’s doomed malls

Retail-to-residential conversions are in cards at America’s doomed malls
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.