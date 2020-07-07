Open Menu

Outer boroughs dominate mid-market deals last week

Among them, BlackRock sold in Flushing and Treetop Development sold in Crown Heights

TRD New York /
Jul.July 07, 2020 07:45 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1107 Dekalb Avenue (Google Maps)

1107 Dekalb Avenue (Google Maps)

Mid-market investment sales picked up in the city last week with four transactions, all in the outer boroughs. That compared to just two deals in the same $10 million to $30 million range the week before. Three were for multifamily buildings with a diversity of sellers that included private equity and the city Housing Authority. The fourth involved a colorful hotel building and an Ohio-based educational nonprofit.

1. BlackRock Realty Advisors sold a multifamily building at 105-05 69th Avenue in Flushing, to Global One Investments for $26.5 million. The transaction took place between the companies’ respective LLCs.

2. Property management firm ABCNY Inc., acting through its LLC, sold 1107 Dekalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy for $18 million. The buyer was an educational nonprofit, Youth Art Life, via its LLC. The hotel was reportedly constructed as “fully automatic,” with guests checking in through kiosks.

3. Treetop Development — via 560-570 Lefferts Avenue Holding LLC — sold two multifamily buildings at 556 and 570 Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights for $18.25 million. The buyer was Meridian Properties through the entity M&M Lefferts Realty LLC.

4. The New York City Housing Authority sold a vacant lot on Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn for $16.6 million to Maddd Equities via YYY Brooklyn NY LLC. The land will be used to develop affordable housing, according to public records of the transaction.

Contact Orion Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
blackrockInvestment Salestreetop development

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
68 Gold Street with CW Realty CEO Cheskie Weisz and 1340 East Bay Avenue (Google Maps)

CW Realty purchase makes TRD’s mid-market i-sales list

CW Realty purchase makes TRD’s mid-market i-sales list
Investors are still bullish on senior housing, despite headline struggles in nursing care facilities throughout the pandemic. (Getty)

“It’s a need, not a want” for many residents: Investors eye long-term gains in senior housing

“It’s a need, not a want” for many residents: Investors eye long-term gains in senior housing
Square Mile Capital’s Craig Solomon and Hackman Capital Partner's Michael Hackman with Silvercup Studios at 42-22 22nd Street in Long Island City (Hackman; AAK via Wikipedia Commons)

Hackman, Square Mile in talks to buy Silvercup Studios

Hackman, Square Mile in talks to buy Silvercup Studios
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie DImon and 410 Madison Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)

JPMorgan Chase closes on $115M buy of Bank of China’s former HQ

JPMorgan Chase closes on $115M buy of Bank of China’s former HQ
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday with 220 East 42nd Street and 103-105 MacDougal Street (Google Maps)

SL Green’s condo sales at Daily News building lead mid-market deals

SL Green’s condo sales at Daily News building lead mid-market deals
125 East 92nd Street and 165 East 179th Street (Corcoran, Google Maps) 

Ved Parkash purchase makes TRD’s mid-market i-sales list

Ved Parkash purchase makes TRD’s mid-market i-sales list
(iStock)

TRD Insights: NY investment sales hit the skids in April and May

TRD Insights: NY investment sales hit the skids in April and May
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.