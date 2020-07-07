Open Menu

Shvo to buy Transamerica Building at 10% discount after Covid delay

Extension on closing was granted in May; seller will assist with financing

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 07, 2020 08:40 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Transamerica Building in San Francisco and Michael Shvo (Rawpixel Ltd via Flickr)

The Transamerica Building in San Francisco and Michael Shvo (Rawpixel Ltd via Flickr)

Michael Shvo is getting a 10-percent discount on the $700 million acquisition of San Francisco’s Transamerica Building — thanks to coronavirus.

The developer and his partners, which include private equity firm Deutsche Finance America and German pension fund Bayerische Versorgungskammer (BVK), were granted an extension to close on the deal in May and signed a purchase agreement on Wednesday, the San Francisco Business Times reported.

Read more

The seller, Transamerica Corp, will be assisting with the financing for the deal, which is now expected to close in early September. A spokesperson for Shvo said that the deal was moving forward but declined further comment, citing the due diligence period for the transaction.

The sale marks the first time the 853-foot landmark has changed hands since being built in 1972. The office building, with an address at 600 Montgomery Street, had an occupancy of about 90 percent when listed for sale last August.

In the months preceding the coronavirus crisis, Shvo and his partners were among the most aggressive investors in U.S. real estate, acquiring $3.5 billion worth of properties in 18 months. Other acquisitions included the “Big Red” office tower in Chicago and a pair of mixed-use office buildings in New York.

This isn’t the first big San Francisco real estate deal to face coronavirus-related delays. China Oceanwide’s roughly $1 billion sale of its partially-built Oceanwide Center development has seen closing pushed back repeatedly, with a new buyer entering the deal in March. [SFBT] — Kevin Sun

 
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Investment SalesMichael ShvoTransamerica Building

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
1107 Dekalb Avenue (Google Maps)

Outer boroughs dominate mid-market deals last week

Outer boroughs dominate mid-market deals last week
68 Gold Street with CW Realty CEO Cheskie Weisz and 1340 East Bay Avenue (Google Maps)

CW Realty purchase makes TRD’s mid-market i-sales list

CW Realty purchase makes TRD’s mid-market i-sales list
Investors are still bullish on senior housing, despite headline struggles in nursing care facilities throughout the pandemic. (Getty)

“It’s a need, not a want” for many residents: Investors eye long-term gains in senior housing

“It’s a need, not a want” for many residents: Investors eye long-term gains in senior housing
Square Mile Capital’s Craig Solomon and Hackman Capital Partner's Michael Hackman with Silvercup Studios at 42-22 22nd Street in Long Island City (Hackman; AAK via Wikipedia Commons)

Hackman, Square Mile in talks to buy Silvercup Studios

Hackman, Square Mile in talks to buy Silvercup Studios
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie DImon and 410 Madison Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)

JPMorgan Chase closes on $115M buy of Bank of China’s former HQ

JPMorgan Chase closes on $115M buy of Bank of China’s former HQ
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday with 220 East 42nd Street and 103-105 MacDougal Street (Google Maps)

SL Green’s condo sales at Daily News building lead mid-market deals

SL Green’s condo sales at Daily News building lead mid-market deals
125 East 92nd Street and 165 East 179th Street (Corcoran, Google Maps) 

Ved Parkash purchase makes TRD’s mid-market i-sales list

Ved Parkash purchase makes TRD’s mid-market i-sales list
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.