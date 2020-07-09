Open Menu

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores

Despite surge in online activity, sales fell 50 percent

TRD New York /
Jul.July 09, 2020 12:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
 
Bed Bath & Beyond will close 200 stores as the retailer’s sales plummeted 50 percent. (Getty)

Bed Bath & Beyond will close 200 stores as the retailer’s sales plummeted 50 percent. (Getty)

Bed Bath & Beyond may have to rethink the ‘beyond’ part. The retailer said Wednesday that it will close 200 stores over the next two years.

Although online sales more than doubled during April and May, the company’s total sales fell by nearly half during its latest quarter. As a result, Bed Bath & Beyond will begin to permanently close a portion of its locations later this year, according to CNBC.

As of May 30, the company, which includes the chains Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon Face Values, operated 1,478 stores, of which 955 are Bed Bath & Beyonds.

“We saw there were a number of stores dragging us down,” Chief Executive Mark Tritton told CNBC. “We will continue to look at the rest of our concept doors, now that we have established the data criteria.”

Bed Bath & Beyond is just the latest retailer to be forced into closures by the coronavirus pandemic.

The same day that Bed Bath & Beyond made its announcement, Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Bed Bath & Beyond was one of the many retailers that recently began to resume paying rent as stores reopened. In May, the retailer paid no rent in any of its locations. In June, it paid in almost 39 percent of them, according to the latest Datex Property Solutions report on national retail chains.

However, the trends may not be cause for celebration quite yet as some states have once again initiated shutdowns, further clouding the future for retailers. [CNBC] — Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
320 Jay Street and Judge Anthony Cannataro (Wikipedia, NY Courts)

In-person eviction trials to resume in Brooklyn

In-person eviction trials to resume in Brooklyn
Photo illustration of Ryan Serhant and  22-43 Jackson Avenue (Getty, Trader Joe's) 

Trader Joe’s to open in LIC early next year

Trader Joe’s to open in LIC early next year
Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji

Marcus & Millichap CEO predicts “exodus” from cities to last two years

Marcus & Millichap CEO predicts “exodus” from cities to last two years
1118 Grand Concourse in the Bronx (Google Maps, iStock)

Landlords can now file evictions, but proceedings remain on hold

Landlords can now file evictions, but proceedings remain on hold
(iStock)

To survive, NYC retailers are treating average Joe’s like they’re rich

To survive, NYC retailers are treating average Joe’s like they’re rich
Hidrock CEO Abraham Hidary, 54 Madison CEO Henry Silverman and a rendering of 12 East 48th Street (Credit: 54 Madison Partners)

Not over yet: Hidrock sues over auction of Midtown hotel project

Not over yet: Hidrock sues over auction of Midtown hotel project
From left: Gaw Capital Partners’ Goodwin Gaw, Howard Lorber of New Valley Group, Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Soho House's Ron Burkle, and Steven Witkoff of Witkoff Group (Getty)

TRD Insights: These hotel businesses got big PPP funding

TRD Insights: These hotel businesses got big PPP funding
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Roosevelt Field Mall in Long Island (Getty)

Malls allowed to reopen in New York state — with strict guidelines

Malls allowed to reopen in New York state — with strict guidelines
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.