Open Menu

Knotel’s Q2 revenue plunged 25%

Flex-office startup lost $223M in 2019, company documents show

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 09, 2020 03:35 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (Sasha Maslov, iStock)

Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (Sasha Maslov, iStock)

Flex-office startup Knotel said its revenue plunged 25 percent during the second quarter, offering a glimpse of the economic toll the pandemic is having on the office market.

CEO Amol Sarva said the preliminary numbers reflect a “really hard” quarter that forced Knotel to cut jobs and slash expenses. “What we saw in Q2 was really difficult,” he said during a webinar Thursday. “We had to make some really big changes.”

According to Sarva, Knotel ended 2019 with $370 million in run-rate revenue. But in March, the company laid off nearly 200 employees, about half its total staff. As part of a cost-cutting initiative, it’s looking to give back 20 percent of its portfolio, which spans 5 millions square feet.

“We have been staying really focused on getting through this year,” Sarva said Thursday.

But even before the pandemic, Knotel faced financial difficulties.

It lost $223 million last year, according to company financials obtained by Business Insider. The documents show it generated $74 million in first-quarter revenue, but had a net loss of $49 million during that time period. Knotel has disputed those numbers, saying its first quarter was “solid.”

Still, Knotel has said one-third of its members sought rent breaks during the pandemic, when many were forced to stay home.

Newly-released data from the Treasury Department shows that Knotel received a PPP loan, between $5 million and $10 million, to retain 159 jobs.

During the webinar, Sarva claimed the majority of Knotel’s markets were profitable during the second quarter, with laggards heading in the right direction. “In some ways, there are some real signs of life” in the market, he said, describing strong demand in Europe.

He also weighed in on the nationwide protests that have swept the U.S., following the killing of George Floyd. He said he was “gobsmacked” by the emotional outpouring, and he said Knotel has adopted a mission of becoming an anti-racist organization, as opposed to a “more mild” company that simply seeks to be inclusive.

Until recently, five-year-old Knotel was among the fastest-growing companies in the flex-office space. It was valued at $1 billion last year, after closing a $400 million funding round.

In June, Knotel was sued for failing to pay $169,040 in rent at 25 West 26th Street in NoMad. According to the complaint, it did not pay rent from March through June for the 10,000-square-foot space.

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Amol SarvaCoworkingKnotel

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Amol Sarva (Sasha Maslov, iStock)

Knotel lost $223M before the pandemic struck

Knotel lost $223M before the pandemic struck
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani detailed the steps WeWork is taking to review its global portfolio (Getty)

WeWork rethinking one in five leases

WeWork rethinking one in five leases
Photo illustration of Paraag Sarva and Amol Sarva (Credit: Amol Sarva by Sasha Maslov, Linkedin)

Brother from the same mother: Knotel, Rhino CEOs didn’t disclose family tie on insurance deal

Brother from the same mother: Knotel, Rhino CEOs didn’t disclose family tie on insurance deal
Amol Sarva and Mike Huaco (Credit: Sarva by Sasha Maslov, Linkedin, iStock)

Knotel to offer contact tracing in company app

Knotel to offer contact tracing in company app
Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (Credit: Sasha Maslov)

Knotel says one-third of members want rent relief

Knotel says one-third of members want rent relief
Knotel CEO Amol Sarva with 40 Exchange Place, 61 Broadway and 5-9 Union Square West (Credit: Sarva by Sasha Maslov)

“Clamping down on any and all payments”: Knotel misses rent as financial issues mount

“Clamping down on any and all payments”: Knotel misses rent as financial issues mount
81 Prospect Street at Dumbo Heights (Credit: Google Maps)

WeWork shuts Brooklyn location after employee gets Covid-19

WeWork shuts Brooklyn location after employee gets Covid-19
Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari (Credit: iStock; Illustration by The Real Deal)

Industrious slashes a third of its workforce

Industrious slashes a third of its workforce
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.