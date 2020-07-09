Open Menu

Manhattan rental vacancy hits another all-time high

Though residential leasing activity fell 36%, it marked a leveling off after months of decline

TRD New York /
Jul.July 09, 2020 08:45 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NYC apartment vacancies hit an all-time high in June, a new report shows. (Getty)

NYC apartment vacancies hit an all-time high in June, a new report shows. (Getty)

It may still feel like the worst of times for New York City’s rental market — but months of decline in new activity is finally leveling off.

Manhattan’s vacancy rate reached 3.67 percent in June, marking a 14-year high in Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel’s monthly rental report. May had set a new record, with the rate hitting 2.88 percent. Listing inventory also reached record levels last month, with an 84.7 percent year-over-year jump to 10,789.

However, the plunge in new leases witnessed in April and May — when declines largely exceeded 60 percent — began to level off. Activity in Manhattan and Queens was down 36 percent and 35 percent in June from a year ago, respectively. Brooklyn only saw a 9 percent drop.

Read more

“Nobody thinks we’re going to suddenly restore to where we were before the pandemic,” said Jonathan Miller, author of the report. “But the idea that in September only five people will be living in Manhattan is a false narrative.”

“The situation is now less perilous,” he added.

Additionally, the exodus of people from the city likely slowed as the pandemic continued to recede locally — and those with means to leave already had.

The five boroughs entered phase 2 of reopening on June 22, allowing brokers to resume in-person showings. But that did not provide “enough time to have a material influence on market conditions for the month,” according to the report. New York City entered phase 3 on Monday.

How much the rental market picks up through the end of the summer will reveal whether new social distancing measures prove a burden to closing transactions, and the extent of economic harm done by the virus, which put downward pressure on pricing.

The median rental price in Manhattan decreased 6.6 percent to $3,242 in June from last year. In Queens, the median rental price was $2,560, down 8.2 percent year over year, and Brooklyn saw a slight increase in prices to $3,050, up 1.7 percent.

At least through the months of June, when showings remained mostly virtual, landlords were more willing to cut deals to secure renters.

In Manhattan and Brooklyn, the size of concessions rose to 1.5 months from 1.3 and 1.2 months a year earlier, respectively. In Queens, it rose to 1.7 months, up from 1.2 from a year ago.

Contact Orion Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
NYC Rental MarketRental Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Nestio's Caren Maio (Credit: Emily Assiran)

“Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing

“Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
(Credit: iStock)

What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law

What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
Among Brooklyn's priciest spots is DUMBO; pictured is the neighborhood's Main Street Park (Credit: iStock)

Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving

Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

De Blasio to sign Airbnb, property tax legislation

De Blasio to sign Airbnb, property tax legislation
Senator Zellnor Myrie introduced legislation that would place the most severe restrictions yet on evictions and foreclosures. (Getty)

Bill to nix evictions for a year after Covid-19 ends

Bill to nix evictions for a year after Covid-19 ends
Paraag Sarva, Steve Lamberti and Joseph Strasburg (Linkedin, Getty)

Startup taps industry execs, mayors to pitch security-deposit alternative

Startup taps industry execs, mayors to pitch security-deposit alternative
An industry group’s survey of 100,000 rent-stabilized apartments found that a quarter of tenants have yet to pay June rent (iStock)

Nearly 1 in 4 New Yorkers skipped rent in June: survey

Nearly 1 in 4 New Yorkers skipped rent in June: survey
Adam Pincus

Inside the legal strategy to topple New York’s rent law

Inside the legal strategy to topple New York’s rent law
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.