Open Menu

Marcus & Millichap CEO predicts “exodus” from cities to last two years

Hessam Nadji said pandemic has accelerated millennials’ movement to suburbs

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 09, 2020 09:15 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

New York City is reopening, but Marcus & Millichap’s CEO is not predicting a return to form anytime soon.

Hessam Nadji told CNBC in an interview this week that demand was surging in suburban areas as people fled cities, a trend he predicted would continue for up to two years.

“I think the next 18 to 24 months are going to show a lot of exodus out of central business districts,” he said.

Read more

“We’re seeing there’s a lot of office vacancy, for example, in the suburbs that have now been absorbed,” he said. “There’s a lot of demand for rental homes that we’re seeing because people are fleeing especially hot spots like New York.”

Nadji said a growing number of millennials were already looking to the suburbs before the pandemic, but the health crisis had accelerated that pattern.

“It was a trend that was starting to happen already over the last two or three years. You have to remember that 60 percent of millennials are now in their 30s,” he said.

Some of the main areas where people are migrating from include New York City, Seattle and Miami, according to CNBC.

Despite his predictions about the short-term health of cities, Nadji said he was confident that busy areas would regain their appeal.

“I just don’t think we should count out the long-term prospects of the benefits of central business districts,” he said.

[CNBC] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusmarcus millichapoffice marketVideo

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?

What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?

What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
The Observation Deck at Hudson Yards (Credit: Adam Pogoff)

Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere

Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
1118 Grand Concourse in the Bronx (Google Maps, iStock)

Landlords can now file evictions, but proceedings remain on hold

Landlords can now file evictions, but proceedings remain on hold
Hidrock CEO Abraham Hidary, 54 Madison CEO Henry Silverman and a rendering of 12 East 48th Street (Credit: 54 Madison Partners)

Not over yet: Hidrock sues over auction of Midtown hotel project

Not over yet: Hidrock sues over auction of Midtown hotel project
From left: Gaw Capital Partners’ Goodwin Gaw, Howard Lorber of New Valley Group, Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Soho House's Ron Burkle, and Steven Witkoff of Witkoff Group (Getty)

TRD Insights: These hotel businesses got big PPP funding

TRD Insights: These hotel businesses got big PPP funding
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Roosevelt Field Mall in Long Island (Getty)

Malls allowed to reopen in New York state — with strict guidelines

Malls allowed to reopen in New York state — with strict guidelines
Money in the bank: Here are the South Florida real estate players who got PPP loans

Money in the bank: Here are the South Florida real estate players who got PPP loans

Money in the bank: Here are the South Florida real estate players who got PPP loans
(iStock, Getty, Wikimedia)

Retailers boost rent payments but Covid surge prompts caution

Retailers boost rent payments but Covid surge prompts caution
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.