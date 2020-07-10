Open Menu

Brooklyn and Queens Q2 sales fall at highest rate in decade

Pandemic triggers plummet, but median home price goes up

TRD New York /
Jul.July 10, 2020 02:30 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O’Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Brooklyn home sales fell last quarter at the highest rate in 10 years, as the pandemic wiped out the real estate industry’s critical spring market.

But it’s not all bad news for sellers. In the same time period, the median Brooklyn home price increased to a record $820,000, according to the latest market report from Douglas Elliman.

“What’s been happening in the market on a pricing basis is that the market has continued to flirt with records, no matter what the conditions,” said Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuel, who authored the report. However, he noted that “the bulk of the closings in the second quarter had some link to the first quarter.”

The sales and inventory figures underscore the full effect of the shutdown, which saw would-be sellers pull their listings or delay putting their properties up for sale, and prevented brokers from conducting in-person showings. Overall, there was a 40.5 percent drop in Brooklyn sales, year over year, and a 21 percent decline in listing inventory.

In Queens, sales fell 46 percent year-over-year, the biggest drop in more than a decade. Listing inventory fell by almost 20 percent.

Yet, just as it was in Brooklyn, the median home price in Queens went up last quarter: a 6.2 percent increase to $607,350, the report shows.

In both boroughs, listing discounts were also up last quarter. In Brooklyn, the average discount was 5.2 percent, up from 4.4 last year. In Queens, the average discount was 4.5 percent, up from 3.1 percent.

Still, Miller cautioned against viewing the figures as a template of what’s to come, noting the extreme nature of the shutdown. “I think the mistake is to look at this like this is some sort of moment where this is how it looks going forward,” he said. “I’m not saying things will look like they did in February, but this is a snapshot of what the market looks like when it’s turned off.”

“The bigger question, really, is how quickly does it bounce back?”

Write to Sylvia Varnham O’Regan at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brooklynDouglas Ellimanjonathan millerRental Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)

Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans

Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)

Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas

Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax

Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
Yuh-Line Niou (Facebook)

New state bill to cancel rent, mortgages

New state bill to cancel rent, mortgages
(Getty)

Manhattan rental vacancy hits another all-time high

Manhattan rental vacancy hits another all-time high
Douglas Elliman’s New York City CEO Steven James and Zillow Group NYC general manager Matt Daimler (Courtesy Elliman via Youtube; Zillow)

Elliman gives in to StreetEasy’s manual listings

Elliman gives in to StreetEasy’s manual listings
394 Vanderbilt Avenue (Douglas Elliman)

As weather heats up, Brooklyn luxury market doesn’t

As weather heats up, Brooklyn luxury market doesn’t
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

De Blasio to sign Airbnb, property tax legislation

De Blasio to sign Airbnb, property tax legislation
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.