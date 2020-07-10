New York City’s zoos and aquarium are planning to open later this month, along with museums and movie theaters.

While the definitive reopening of the attractions has not yet been announced, many expect New York City to enter phase 4 on July 20, at the earliest, the New York Times reported. The city entered phase 3 earlier this week.

In anticipation of phase 4, the zoos in Central Park, Prospect Park, the Bronx and Queens, and the New York Aquarium in Brooklyn, are planning to open their doors to the public on July 24. Employee and visitor occupancy levels will have to be kept to one-third of normal levels.

The five facilities will adopt additional measures to keep visitors safe, including timed ticketing, to keep the numbers of zoo-goers at manageable levels. Some potentially high-risk features will remain closed — like camel rides and the 4D theater — but indoor and outdoor activities alike are expected to resume.

Unlike theaters and New York City’s office buildings, the zoos and aquarium were never fully emptied out, even at the height of the shut-down. The permanent residents — the animals — remained, and essential worker employees continued to care for them.

When the zoos reopen, healthcare workers will be allowed to attend for free.

