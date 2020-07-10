Open Menu

NYC zoos, aquarium plan to reopen this month

Museums and movie theaters are also expected to reopen during phase 4

TRD New York /
Jul.July 10, 2020 11:15 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

New York City’s zoos and aquarium are planning to open later this month, along with museums and movie theaters.

While the definitive reopening of the attractions has not yet been announced, many expect New York City to enter phase 4 on July 20, at the earliest, the New York Times reported. The city entered phase 3 earlier this week.

In anticipation of phase 4, the zoos in Central Park, Prospect Park, the Bronx and Queens, and the New York Aquarium in Brooklyn, are planning to open their doors to the public on July 24. Employee and visitor occupancy levels will have to be kept to one-third of normal levels.

The five facilities will adopt additional measures to keep visitors safe, including timed ticketing, to keep the numbers of zoo-goers at manageable levels. Some potentially high-risk features will remain closed — like camel rides and the 4D theater — but indoor and outdoor activities alike are expected to resume.

Unlike theaters and New York City’s office buildings, the zoos and aquarium were never fully emptied out, even at the height of the shut-down. The permanent residents — the animals — remained, and essential worker employees continued to care for them.

When the zoos reopen, healthcare workers will be allowed to attend for free.

[NYT] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
346 Madison Aveue (Google Maps, iStock)

Bidders line up to buy Brooks Brothers out of bankruptcy

Bidders line up to buy Brooks Brothers out of bankruptcy
Robert De Niro and 377 Greenwich Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Robert De Niro says Nobu, Greenwich Hotel are struggling

Robert De Niro says Nobu, Greenwich Hotel are struggling
Texas Republican Rep. Nicholas Van Taylor (Getty, iStock)

Congressman mulls risky relief for real estate

Congressman mulls risky relief for real estate
From left: G.H. Palmer's Geoffrey Palme, RFR Holdings' Aby Rosen, Macklowe Properties' Harry Macklowe, Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt and Ellicott Development's Carl Paladino (Getty, iStock)

Harry Macklowe, Aby Rosen and Joe Sitt among 6,500+ developers, landlords who got PPP bucks

Harry Macklowe, Aby Rosen and Joe Sitt among 6,500+ developers, landlords who got PPP bucks
Privacy is the newest amenity

Privacy is the newest amenity

Privacy is the newest amenity
Bed Bath & Beyond will close 200 stores as the retailer’s sales plummeted 50 percent. (Getty)

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores
320 Jay Street and Judge Anthony Cannataro (Wikipedia, NY Courts)

In-person eviction trials to resume in Brooklyn

In-person eviction trials to resume in Brooklyn
Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji

Marcus & Millichap CEO predicts “exodus” from cities to last two years

Marcus & Millichap CEO predicts “exodus” from cities to last two years
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.