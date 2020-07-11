The search for Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell took federal agents to a rural estate in central New Hampshire.

Federal agents found Maxwell at a 156-acre estate that she appears to have purchased in December for $1.1 million, according to the New York Post. Federal prosecutors said she appears to have purchased the property “through a carefully anonymized LLC.”

Maxwell fled to a bedroom when agents rang the doorbell at the gate, but eventually surrendered and immediately asked for her lawyer. Manhattan prosecutors said that Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison on federal sex abuse charges.

The property is home to a high-end timber frame house fully decked out with luxury amenities, including a pro-grade kitchen and a large walk-in closet in the master suite, according to a listing from Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty that’s since been taken down.

Prosecutors said she had an “extraordinary incentive to flee” and has virtually no ties in the United States. Ghislaine was born in France, raised in the United Kingdom and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2002. She’s lived in New York City and elsewhere in the U.S.

Ghislaine is accused of grooming young girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein. More than $20 million was transferred between accounts associated with Epstein and accounts associated with Ghislaine between 2007 and 2011, according to the Post. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch